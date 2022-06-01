Thursday's letters, June 2, 2022

200 words

Two hundred words. America has killed the babies, again, and what can I say?

Nineteen little broken angels cannot be put back together and the slithering, self-righteous platitudes echo across America’s cultural shadow of death.

Empty words from the princes of America — unctuous, silver-tongued apologists regurgitating sterile “thoughts and prayers” ... the choreographed liturgical extracts of absurdity.

Nineteen little dreamers will never dream again, but they will frolic in the clouds and chase the rainbow ... and the tears will fall, and I have 200 words. Two hundred words. My heart is broken.

Spare me the sanctimonious duplicity because America blew out 19 candles to nourish the brutality, the hatred, the greed. The gun god is placated.

The pompous peacocks of politics strut around talking about thoughts and prayers, and I have 200 words, and I feel like screaming.

Oh well. I may as well save some of my 200 words because I will need them next time ... and the next time ... and the next time.

Yes. I have 200 words, but perhaps three will do for now: God help us.

Andrea L. Jackson

High Point

Gun rights and race

In his May 28 column, Leonard Pitts Jr. said, “As is often the case with America’s miseries, if you seek the origin story, you will find people desperate to guard the ramparts of white supremacy.” And in her book, “The Second,” historian Carol Anderson explains that “the founders of our country were essentially held hostage by Southern states that refused to join the new country unless it guaranteed that their militia would not be disarmed.”

Why their concern? “They needed their militia to protect against uprisings by enslaved Africans. Thus was born the Second Amendment enshrining the right to keep and bear arms.”

When the Second Amendment was added, weapons were muskets, holster pistols, swords and rifles. Compared to today’s AR-15, these were toys.

Yet no legislation is forthcoming to stop mass murders. Mass murders in a so-called modern, civilized society are unacceptable. It appears that owning guns is much more important than the lives of innocents, especially children. The Republican Party loves to tout its “no abortion for any reason” stance but apparently children are unimportant after they are born. The dichotomy is strangling, deadly and revealing. The Second Amendment apparently solidified white supremacy.

Lois Burdette

Greensboro

Beautiful

I felt like framing it because it was so beautiful! It was the full-page announcement of the 2022 Guilford Dialogues on page 3 of the May 29 edition of our newspaper that sent my spirit soaring.

I looked at those beautiful faces, the diversity of gifts and talents in these present-day leaders and celebrated the fact that this is what America looks like now. All of this beautiful diversity invites my prayers of gratitude.

David Partington

Greensboro

US murder rates: Here are the facts

Some conservative letter writers confuse being clever with being wise.

Recent letters have thrown up Chicago’s gun murders to claim the inefficacy of stronger gun purchase laws, but Chicago has no legal gun merchants. Guns seized from Chicago’s criminals were initially bought legally elsewhere in Illinois or Republican-controlled Indiana and then resold, sometimes legally but usually illegally, to criminals without the required background checks.

As reported in February 2022, Chicago’s murder rate was 18.26 per 100,000 inhabitants. St. Louis, Baltimore, Birmingham, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Kansas City and 21 other cities had higher rates. Greensboro’s was 14.43.

WalletHub ranks Chicago as 94th based on home and community safety. Greensboro ranks worse at 96th; Fayetteville is 104th. Safer are Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Raleigh. WalletHub’s worst cities are Anchorage, Chattanooga, San Bernardino, Lubbock, Baton Rouge and St. Louis. By state, New York and Illinois rank ahead of North Carolina.

The five safest states all voted for Biden. The five worst all voted for Trump.

Third Way, a leftish think tank, notes that the murder rate in Trump’s 25 states is 40% higher than Biden’s 25.

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco rate is half of Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield.

Wisdom requires a context that cleverness often lacks.

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro

Waiting it out

Do Americans really expect any meaningful change in our laws after the school shooting in Texas?

If so, they are very naïve.

Republican lawmakers offer thoughts and prayers and then say among themselves, “Just lay low for two or three weeks and this will blow over and we won’t have to do anything meaningful.”

It is what we have all come to expect.

Greg Clark

Greensboro