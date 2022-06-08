Thursday's letters, June 9, 2022

Too little, too late

It is sadly obvious that the alleged, highly touted bipartisan cooperation of senators will at best result in a grossly watered-down gun bill that will do little to address effectively the epidemic of gun violence in this country. A bill that lacks a ban on assault weapons and other weapons of war, universal background checks, a 36-hour waiting period on all gun sales, a ban on high-capacity magazines, a limit on the quantity of ammunition purchases and required registration of the same, a reasonable age limit for all gun purchases, and application of all of the above to all transfers and sales (including private sales and gun shows), will be unlikely to make a serious dent in gun-related deaths and injury.

Unfortunately, it is apparent that the NRA has succeeded in bribing a Senate majority so that no effective gun bill will be passed by the full Congress.

Voters who want effective gun violence prevention must let their representatives hear from them loud and clear.

William W. Jordan

Greensboro

Guns don’t ...

Pop quiz: Guns don’t kill people, (fill in the blank) kill(s) people.

Some suggested answers: rap music, video games, doors that are left open and not being able to get a doctor’s appointment.

Daniel Flak

Greensboro

Dreaded g-word

I am heartbroken and angry that we have to use the word “negotiations” to describe the work of the members of Congress trying to decide on measures that could save thousands of lives in our country every year. They are negotiating proposals to help prevent even more deaths from gun violence, even if GOP members purposely avoid the word “gun” and measures affecting guns.

This should not be a negotiation. It should be second nature for lawmakers to stop lives from being lost violently — they are here to serve us, not an industry.

I ask that every citizen find out where your congressional members stand on commonsense gun reform and, if they are in denial about guns as a factor and if guns are their priority, vote them out of office and put in someone who is willing to make laws to protect us, not guns.

Kathy Wheeler

Summerfield

Unmentioned

Something that I find unconscionably lacking in all of the reporting on mass shootings is the fact that the vast majority of the shooters are white males. Why is this not being recognized and reported on?

Nancy Doll

Greensboro

It will take a village

Dear Rep. Kathy Manning, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr and News & Record readers:

After much thinking, praying, reading and listening regarding the numerous tragic incidents of gun violence recently, I have reached a conclusion: It will take a village to prioritize American lives over our views about guns.

Instead of retreating to our gun control and gun rights camps, let’s talk together — urgently — about gun safety. (Thank you, columnist Kathleen Parker, for re-introducing that phrase.) Perhaps we can use the model of laws making cars and drivers safer that we have come to agree on, because cars not properly driven can be instruments of great destruction. With cars there is a unique key to start the engine, seatbelts to secure passengers, a required license after thorough instruction and lengthy practice, required liability insurance, etc.

I am counting on all of us to change our status in the world as the country at the top of the list for deaths by firearm. We can change and we must.

Kate Seel

Greensboro

Terrible costs

Let’s take a step back from the heartless souls who feel their Second Amendment rights are more important than the lives of our schoolchildren. Think for a second about the terrible economic costs and detriment to our society from gun deaths.

The cost for the police, FBI and other agencies to secure and investigate a crime scene.

The cost of sanitizing the scene using a company certified to handle cleaning of the blood and bodily fluids of our children from the walls of our schools.

The lost income of the employees at the schools and of the vendors of the schools who can’t work when the schools are closed.

The lost taxes from those employees as well as the federal, state and local taxes all of the dead children who would have contributed to society over their lives.

The reality is that irresponsible regulation of guns costs the U.S. millions of dollars each year. In addition to needing responsible gun safety laws, all gun owners must be required to purchase liability insurance in order to reimburse our society for the costs they have burdened us with. I don’t want to pay anymore to clean up the blood from your guns!

Michael Nichols

Greensboro