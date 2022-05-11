Thursday's letters, May 12, 2022

Immigrant wave

At current rates, illegal immigrants who cross the U.S. southern border could replace the entire population of High Point in six days and 16 days to replace every resident of Greensboro.

Government data estimates that 18,000 people each day or 540,000 each month will illegally cross the southern border if Title 42 is eliminated, as some Democrats have promised. At this rate, it would take just four months to replace the entire populations of Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Cary and Wilmington.

In 2018, there were 1,378,800 members in the U.S. military. If 540,000 illegal immigrants enter the U.S. each month, it would take less than three months to replace every one of them.

If only 1% of these 540,000 illegal aliens have COVID or are criminals, 5,400 infected people and 5,400 criminals will illegally invade our country each month. That’s almost 65,000 infected and criminal illegal immigrants every year.

Right now, Democrats are using your tax dollars to give illegal immigrants food, housing and health care. Is this what you want? Call your senator and congressman now! Demand that Joe Biden and the Democrats stop this lunacy!

Ken Orms

Greensboro

Time is now

There has never been nor ever will be the “right time” for a bond referendum. During my 15 years on the Guilford County Board of Education, we passed two bond referendums for school improvement and new facilities. With both bonds, we heard the phrase, “This is not the right time.”

My feeling is that this is “not the right time” to ignore the condition of our public schools. Delaying this bond will only add time for the facilities to further deteriorate. Unless you have been in our schools across the county, you have no idea how inadequate and substandard they are.

Guilford County has seen much progress and growth with new businesses investing in our county. We’ve seen so many journey to our county for sports events such as ACC tournaments, swim events at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, great entertainment at the Tanger Center, and, of course, our wonderful Greensboro Science Center. All of these are bringing in jobs and money into our economy. Not supporting our public schools is a deterrent to attracting more businesses and special events.

Our school system will soon have a new superintendent. Let’s give her or him the important message that the voters of Guilford County want what is best for our students, teachers, principals, staff and classified employees. They all deserve modern facilities and equipment in which to learn and work. Vote “Yes” on May 17.

Kris B. Cooke

Greensboro

The next step

This is an important time for us to support our public schools. As a community, we took the first step by passing the November 2020 bond referendum which was based on needs identified in the Facilities Master Plan developed by the school board with input from the community. Now is the time to continue the effort to reach all schools by supporting the current bond proposal and the fraction of a penny (0.25%) sales tax supplement.

Strong public schools are a vital component for a healthy and vibrant community and, as such, are important to all of us. I encourage everyone to vote YES in support of the school bond referendum and the sales tax supplement.

Alexa Aycock

Greensboro

We’ll all answer

Has it ever occurred to pro-abortionists that in order to keep the law “out of their drawers” they need to consider the sins of adultery and fornication? Don’t add to that the major sin of murdering another human being.

God will one day judge and we will all answer for the good and bad decisions. Then one day, they’ll be old (likely) and need their kids to help meet their needs. What goes around comes around. We do reap what we sow.

God bless America!

Carol M. Pulliam

Oak Ridge

The writer is a former member of the Board of Education.