Thursdays letters, May 26, 2022

Phony platitudes

While right-wing, NRA-sponsored politicians pull out their phony platitudes of thoughts and prayers, we howl with grief and rage.

How many children will we sacrifice? What will it take for us to see that this is our country?

In such times poetry speaks what we are often unable to. And so I offer this piece by Brian Bilson, in hope that we can truly see ourselves as we are.

England is a cup of tea

France, a wheel of ripened Brie.

Greece a short, squat olive tree.

America is a gun.

Brazil is football on the sand.

Argentine, Maradona’s hand.

Germany, an oompah band.

America is a gun.

Holland is a wooden shoe.

Hungary, a goulash stew.

Australia, a kangaroo.

America is a gun.

Japan is a thermal spring.

Scotland is a highland fling.

Oh, better to be anything

than America as a gun.

So tonight, close your eyes and remember your own fourth grade class.

Then make your decision whom to vote for.

Cynthia Strauff Schaub

Greensboro

Unthinkably routine

When I was in third grade in 1951, we began “duck and cover” drills in my elementary school.

The atom bomb cast a dark shadow over our world, but fortunately the unthinkable never happened.

Today students are once again practicing a “duck and cover” type response to ever-present danger.

The difference is that the “unthinkable” now happens with horrifying regularity, and because of the rankest political corruption, we can do absolutely nothing about it.

Leader of the free world? No, we are now a Third World hellhole.

Our annual body count is unquestionable proof.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Time to lead

Sens. Burr and Tillis:

Gun violence mutilates.

Gun violence mutilates our bodies — of every age, of every hue.

Gun violence mutilates our souls and taints them with darkness where light should be.

Gun violence mutilates our essential social order.

Gun violence shreds to tatters the very fabric of our existence in community.

You sought and gained a seat at the table of power and policymaking.

The national policy formulas prescribed by the NRA and those adhering to its woefully misguided gun-rights gospel have been shown time and again and again and again to be cataclysmic failures.

You are responsible for embracing, initiating, advocating and implementing dramatic changes in our blood-drenched gun culture and gun-ownership policies.

Either quicken all your “thoughts and prayers” with bold action plans or toss them in a trash heap.

We acknowledge that you don’t have a magic wand to wave; you can’t fix everything. But you cannot shrink from the responsibility you sought: to lead.

You can and indeed you must rise up to this, yet another kairos moment, to stand apart from your tribe and be a difference maker. No excuse will do.

This buck starts, stops and lingers with you.

Jack Harrington

Greensboro

What we can do

This isn’t my first letter to the editor about the tragic killing of schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas. My first cry for help went on for more than two pages, and all I managed to do was reiterate the arguments about gun regulation and the prevalence of untreated mental illness that we can all recite in our sleep.

We know that “thoughts and prayers” don’t stop bullets and we recognize that the political will to safeguard our children is utterly lacking. We lock the cabin doors of pilots, hire TSA inspectors, X-ray passengers and put U.S. marshals on planes, but our schools remain open, vulnerable and dangerous.

What can be done? Stop waiting for politicians to act when all they do is talk.

Support raising taxes, if that’s what it takes to install locks and alarms on all entries to schools and put bullet-proof glass in first-floor windows. That would be a start.

Put pressure on the local school administration to take immediate action so, when our schools open in the fall, they are reinforced with readily available, tangible improvements. Locks. Alarms. Bullet-proof glass. And a guard at every front door so people who don’t belong in a school don’t get into a school.

Protection first, then prevention.

Pam McRae

Greensboro

Talk and no action

I am frustrated and angry about yet another mass shooting. We have talked and talked about this for decades. And done nothing.

We must act now! And do not insult my intelligence by suggesting that the solution to gun violence is more guns. I have no desire to live in the Wild West.

A democratic government is supposed to represent the people.

I do not feel represented by my elected officials. The focus has been on obstruction and not governance for way too long.

Our country would not even be a country without compromise and yet our elected officials have abandoned compromise.

We grow, change and reform or we die. Right now, we are dying.

Remember the exact wording of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

Regulating access to guns is a reasonable interpretation of this wording.

Sensible gun laws, including universal background checks, waiting periods and even banning high-capacity magazines should all be on the table.

If the federal government cannot or will not act, then our state government must.

Amy Hunter

Clemmons

Vote them out

Let’s go to the voting booth in 2022 and 2024 and vote against every single politician who refuses to support major changes to gun laws in this country. America’s children, her image and her future depend on it.

If you have guns for hunting, how can shooting animals be more important than protecting children?

If you have guns for protection, why must you feel so threatened that you support laws that allow guns to go anywhere you go? Violence begets violence.

If you are a collector, keep your guns under lock and key.

If you need semi-automatic weapons to accomplish your “goals,” ask yourself why.

If you and your family have not been adversely affected by guns, is your time coming?

I am hearing that the majority of Americans want stronger gun laws.

How could anyone with any moral conscience think otherwise? Why are our representatives doing nothing?

Reread the first paragraph. It is the only way forward.

Any elected official, of any political party, who refuses to take on the NRA and this horrifying problem does not belong in office. Period.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro