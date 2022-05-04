Thursday's letters, May 5, 2022

Biden’s ‘fear’

Marc Thiessen complains about Joe Biden’s “pathological fear” of helping Ukraine militarily (“Biden’s fate depends on Ukraine,” May 2). Someone should explain to Mr. Thiessen the concept of a Pyrrhic victory. Yes, America has the fi repower to defeat Russia and any other evil force on the planet. But at what cost?

I submit that there is nothing abnormal about fearing global nuclear war ... and the end of life on Earth. That fear is real and justified.

Actually, such a war would only terminate most living things. Exceptions would include the cockroaches. And, by that I mean Comrade Rand Paul, who speaks in talking points about Ukraine being part of the Soviet Union. I also include his Zelenskyy-hating allies, who include senators and representatives in Congress. I can visualize their continuing to crawl around after nuclear winter has done its job.

Yes, America can help Ukraine to win against Russian aggression. But if America or Russia miscalculates with nuclear weapons, it is game over. A Pyrrhic victory for all sides. That is not pathology. That is two plus two equals four.

As my friends in the hood say, “You feel me?”

Jody McGhee

High Point

No right

Until every male human being can endure nine months of pregnancy, childbirth and taking care of their child’s every need, they have no right to tell women what they can and can’t do with their own bodies.

Women are not chattel and our rights are not up for any discussion among men. We will fight for our rights and our equality until it happens.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

What now?

Now that our Supreme Court has determined that women are not human beings and therefore have no legal rights, how are we to raise our sons? How do we encourage them to be upstanding citizens in a nation where a mass of cells now has legal protection and their mothers do not?

Donna Patricia Ward

Greensboro

Voter information

Primaries are coming up and, thankfully, voters can bypass any disinformation preceding them. The site www.vote411.org offers a factual election source. The site, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, is a one-stop, nonpartisan information hub for voters of any party.

Here’s what you’ll find there:

A polling place locator for each precinct.

Registration deadlines and personal registration verification.

Dates for debates and elections.

Early voting and absentee ballot options.

Ballot measures such as a bond referendum.

Additional nonpartisan resources.

On www.vote411.org, voters can enter a home address to view their actual district ballot along with candidates’ views on relevant issues.

This country’s democracy was hard-won. Our easy work is to support it by tuning out the noise and turning out to vote.

Primaries are May 17. Early voting has begun.

Learn the facts. Check out www.vote411.org and then let’s vote!

Lou Harned

Greensboro

Haywood in the 6th

Early voting for the primary began April 28 and Election Day is May 17. It is important to get familiar with candidates now and vote in the primary to help secure our freedom in our communities and in our country. Let’s get some people in office who love America and want to see us thrive and prosper.

Lee Haywood is running for U.S. House of Representatives in the 6th District. He loves America. Lee stands for justice in our courts and on our streets and borders. He believes in personal accountability. He involves himself in our community and speaks up for what he believes in. Lee is willing to stand up to defend the rights of the people.

Lee Haywood is a good choice

for House in the 6th District.

I would like for you to vote for a

good man. I will.

Tricia Williams

Greensboro

Bonds are critical

As the parents of three thriving adult children who attended our public schools, we want to heartily endorse the $1.7 billion school bond. This will ensure the safety of our children, address critical infrastructure needs and build on the initial $300 million investment two years ago that provided upgrades to every school.

So, why should we who no longer have children in our schools support this?

For one thing, our economy depends on a productive workforce. A strong public school system is important if we want to continue attracting companies like Boom Supersonic that provide high-paying jobs and then get involved in the fabric of our community. We all benefit.

With crumbling walls and outdated technology, our children cannot be expected to reach their full potential. We need them to grow into informed citizens who one day will take our place as advocates for public education. We all reap the benefits when an educated child grows into an informed adult contributing to a prosperous society.

To pay for this, a small fraction-of-a-cent sales-and-use tax will help fund it. It is critically important we vote yes for this bond.

Judy and Bob Wicker

Greensboro