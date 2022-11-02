Thursday's letters, Nov. 3, 2022

Better off? Yup.

Are we better off than we were two years ago? Yes, unequivocally.

Then, we had an administration that had contempt for our time-honored system of government, lied and deceived, disrespected minorities, alienated long-standing international allies while embracing cruel despots, denied both health science and climate science, was staffed with corrupt and incompetent toadies, and accomplished little beside cutting taxes for the rich and stacking a highly partisan Supreme Court.

Now we have an administration that respects the rule of law, is sensitive toward all of “we the people”; reclaims our international standing by restoring trust with our allies and reinstating broken agreements; is guided by capable and diversified experts; has overseen and has managed, despite lockstep partisan opposition, to pass much-needed legislation for infrastructure, climate mitigation, poverty reduction, veterans’ welfare and more — all while adding jobs, increasing GDP and significantly reducing the federal budget deficit.

Then we had a cabal plotting a post-election coup which culminated in a violent insurrection.

Now we have ongoing efforts to hold the perpetuators accountable and to prevent any future such mayhem.

And now we choose between those responsible for “then” (and ready to repeat), or those who believe in American principles.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Hyperbole

“Democracy in danger” blares the Democratic claxon — again.

A text from idiotic naïve former president, Jimmy “Neville Chambelain” Carter, warns:

(1) We risk “LOSING OUR PRECIOUS DEMOCRACY” and (2) a Republican Congress would mean “an anti-democratic takeover of our country.” No details concerning how Republicans will eliminate our “democracy.”

Before soliciting money to help “defend democracy from the GOP,” the text announces “Democracy is at risk,” another phrase to add to the Democratic scare-mongering.

Funny: Democrats never cite a case of even one legitimate voter being denied his or her right to vote.

Does anyone recognize “hyperbole”? Does anyone know we have democracy allowing individuals to vote for candidates, but the U.S. Constitution mandates that federal and state governments be republics?

With democracy in danger, the N&R should want armed citizens to repel anti-democratic Republican attacks.

Yet it publishes anti-gun propaganda with nauseating frequency, most recently “Gun control is a winning message” (Oct. 16) attacking 1) the NRA as a “special-interest group” (anti-gun groups are not special-interest groups) and 2) our anti-majoritarian Senate” (not anti-majoritarian when Democratic legislation passes).

Gun control regulates objects, not criminals. Likewise, after Paul Pelosi’s horrific attack, where is the cry: “Regulate hammers”?

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

Budd in denial

One final reminder that seven members of Congress from North Carolina, including Senate candidate Ted Budd, voted to nullify the 2020 election. Here’s what they decided.

They ignored the election result on Nov. 3, 2020, and the states’ certification after manual audits on Dec. 8, 2020.

They ignored 64 courts that upheld the outcome.

They ignored the official election certification on Dec. 11, 2020, and the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14.

They even ignored an insurrection incited by the former president and attempts to kill colleagues.

They never disputed their own election, or any other election on their ballot.

They never disputed any ballots in the states where Trump won.

They never disputed ballots in the states Trump lost, in those counties where he won.

They didn’t even dispute the election of other GOP candidates in the counties Trump lost, where the GOP gained seats in 2020.

Their claim is that Biden, the guy who they also claim is too old and too decrepit to govern, spawned an international conspiracy, including voting machine manufacturers, hundreds of state politicians nationwide, mostly Republicans, and thousands of poll workers to change one line on millions of ballots.

Yeah, it turns out you can fool some of the people all of the time.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Sounds of silence

We heard crickets from school systems after the numbers came out on how little learning was done during the COVID shutdown.

How are we going to catch kids up?

More ineffective home learning?

And will anyone be held responsible? Unions? Teachers? The governor?

We don’t even hear crickets from the Biden administration about the number of fentanyl deaths. We shut down the whole country when the numbers were the same for COVID-19 deaths.

Nancy Pelosi’s border (read: her property) was breached and now she has more security. Not so for border states.

Everyone ponied up to the bar for COVID money. Time to account what is was used for.

Paul McDonald

Pleasant Garden