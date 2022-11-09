Thursday's letters, November 10, 2022

Unsuitable

I do not know who was at fault — Piedmont Classical School or the Guilford County Board of Elections — but putting a polling place in a mobile classroom — not a building, a classroom!— is unacceptable.

It was noisy, cramped and confusing. The entrance and exit were the same small doorway and there was inadequate signage directing voters where to go. In the decades that I have cast ballots, I have never experienced anything like it. I literally voted in a space that was a fire hazard. Why?

When I voted at this same site in the summer for the municipal election, there was plenty of room inside where the polling place was staged. Why did this not happen for a midterm election when more people would turn out to vote than did for a citywide election?

Guilford County Schools made Election Day a teacher workday so we could have this particular charter school. This is a tarnish on the exceptional work that the Guilford County Board of Elections has done over the past two years and will continue to do in the future.

I just hope they find my district a more appropriately-sized voting space.

Donna Patricia Ward

Greensboro

Why so long?

What is the deal with the road construction on Summit Avenue? They have been working on that road for over two years now ... with no end in sight.

If this road construction was taking place on the west side of Greensboro, it would have be completed much, much, much sooner!

Glen Rinaldi

Greensboro

Untapped

Yesterday's election was a big loss, but also a big opportunity for progressives in North Carolina. I appreciate the words of the Rev. William Barber of the Poor People's Campaign for where to look next.

Like many other states, North Carolina could easily swing blue — if we forcefully commit ourselves to agendas that address the needs of low-income and working-class voters. Forty-nine percent of North Carolinians make less than $15 per hour.

More than 1 million such voters did not vote in 2020. If just 19% of them voted, we could close the gap in North Carolina to put progressives in power. That's a very small percentage of a very large electorate we simply haven't paid enough attention to.

Let's put less money into commercials and start meeting people on the ground. Find a local organization you can work with and put pressure on our Democratic candidates to make truly progressive policies a reality. It worked for the community organizer Summer Lee in Pennsylvania, and it can work in North Carolina, too.

Creating policies that speak to lower-income residents is not just smart political strategy; it's what we should be doing all along if we care about the welfare of everyone in our community.

Anya Russian

Greensboro

One of the best

The citizens of Greensboro should give thanks to Mike Barber for a marvelous job as head of the 1st Tee program.

Due to his leadership and dedication, we have one of the best programs in the country. Not only does the program teach golf skills, it also teaches life skills, which is extremely important.

Mike has decided to retire but certainly deserves a very big thank-you!

Jim Melvin

Greensboro

The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

Poor excuses

Donald Trump and his son showed just what they are: two poor excuses for human beings.

Mr. Trump did not condemn the attack on Paul Pelosi and Don Jr. had the gall to make up a Halloween costume and made fun of Mr. Pelosi.

What kind of men are they? Apparently two people with no class at all. How anybody can respect these two men is beyond me.

Jim Besser

Greensboro

Giving their all

My grandfather died while serving during World War II. His son, my father, died in Korea.

All of my potential future generations died in Vietnam between 1970-71 because of 13 Agent Orange exposures.

My family and many others gave their all for our country. May God bless and keep all veterans and their families.

Ralph J. Lepley

Statesville