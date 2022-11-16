Thursday's letters, November 17,2022

Not buying it

With regard to Donald Trump’s announcement that he will run for the presidency in 2024, even in light of the insurrection he encouraged:

His speech left me unimpressed. After hearing Trump’s announcement, one television commentator said that this was a different man than the old Trump of 2020. What I saw and heard was a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

I’ll repeat: These latest midterm elections proved the adage, sometimes attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “You can fool some of the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time “

Jody Sutlive

Greensboro

Kicking the can

The continued lack of humanity on the part of our Republican state legislators is truly astonishing.

About what you ask? If you read the assortment of articles in Sunday’s News & Record (Nov. 13) about medical debt in North Carolina and the fact that Republican legislators continue to deny expansion of Medicare, you’ll understand.

The financial burden put on those in our state who can least afford it, and the physical pain they endure because they can’t afford medical procedures, are unwarranted when the federal government will pay 90% of the costs.

Thanks to these comprehensive articles, the fallacy of Republican legislators’ concern for its citizens is fully exposed. Legislators have continued — for eight years now — to kick the can down the road, teasing potential for Medicare expansion. They said they’d continue discussions after the election. But now they say not in the December session — in 2023. And on it goes …

Too bad these articles weren’t published four weeks prior to the election. Perhaps people’s eyes might have been opened before they cast a vote for a state Republican. Perhaps then 650,000 of our fellow North Carolinians could have looked forward to receiving the insurance coverage they so desperately need.

Ken Stiles

Greensboro

Why print it?

Really, News & Record, really?

A recent letter to the editor that was not worth publishing (“Really, Pennsylvania? Really?” Nov. 13) said as much about the Pennsylvania election.

Many of the usual suspect letter writers are not worth much time.

Maybe I need to become a usual suspect letter writer and raise the bar.

Still subscribing after all these years.

David B. Craft

Greensboro

Impeaching Biden

A question for Kevin McCarthy and his pals: What are you going to impeach Joe Biden for doing? If it is for botching the Afghanistan exit, you have my blessing. That dishonorable event deserves another look. If you want to impeach Uncle Joe for Hunter Biden’s shady shenanigans, then vaya con dios. Hunter has been an albatross for his father for too long anyway.

However, if you want to impeach Joe Biden for being an old codger with a speech impediment, perhaps you should consult the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For the NRA and Republicans: Why are you so terrified of universal background checks? Are you afraid that they will reveal a criminal history, or evidence of mental illness? If you object to finding out those facts, then perhaps you simply want everyone to be able to get a gun legally ... because you love to say that people will always be able to get a gun illegally.

Yes, let’s make it easier for anyone, regardless of crimes or mental issues, to buy a semiautomatic weapon that turns children into roadkill. That is the logic of the NRA’s position that background checks don’t work.

Fun fact: They do work.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Gun crimes

The Democrats passed new gun laws earlier this year to stop criminals from getting guns.

Managing Director Matt Brown discontinued the gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

So why is there still criminal gun violence in the United States? And why is there still criminal gun violence in Greensboro?

Because criminals do not get guns at gun shows or obey gun laws.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville