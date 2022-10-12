Thursday's letters, October 13, 2022

False witness?

Republican politicians have become especially vicious in their attacks on their Democratic contenders this election season. GOP candidates for state and federal offices have been airing ads and mailing fliers that portray Democratic candidates as crime lords who will create a Mad Max type scorched-earth Armageddon if they are elected. These allegations and insinuations are disturbing to say the least.

I have to wonder what kind of deviants would villainize and slander good people like Cheri Beasley, Kathy Manning and Brandon Gray to name a few. These Democratic candidates have continuously demonstrated their dedication to our area and state. They support our schools, our law enforcement, our justice system, our safety and our welfare. They love North Carolina, and they love America.

Every time I see one of the GOP’s evil attacks, words from the Bible come to mind: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me.” “For what shall it profit a man to gain the whole world, and lose his soul?”

Jane Kraemer High Point

‘Stolen’ elections

During one of his many times of trashing anyone who dares to disagree with the Democrats on anything, Joe Biden said, among other things, that anyone who questions the results of an election is a threat to democracy. Obviously he is referring to anyone who dared to wonder about the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

So I wonder if President Biden thinks his own press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is a threat to democracy. In 2016 after Donald Trump was elected president, and in 2018 after Brian Kemp was elected governor of Georgia, Ms. Jean Pierre said both of those elections were “stolen.” Isn’t it odd, even alarming, that the current press secretary is a threat to democracy? Or is that only the case when an election in which a Democrat wins is questioned?

I understand leftists don’t generally have much use for logic, but this does seem rather obvious, doesn’t it?

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Broken Rhule

I guess you can say that Rhule no longer rules.

Jim Ertner

Greensboro

Biden’s not running

News alert! Joe Biden is not running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Cheri Beasley is, against the election denier Ted Budd.

Budd tried mightily to put Biden on the ballot in a recent debate, and failed. The truth is Budd is a Trump sycophant who will do anything Trump desires. He has already been a friend in court in one of Trump’s failed lawsuits. He voted to not accept the results of the 2020 election. He is aligned with the extreme right wing of the Republican Party, but slick enough to try to cover his tracks.

Beasley appears to me to be a moderate Democrat who has devoted her entire life to serving the people of North Carolina. No matter what the attack ads by out-of-state right wingers say, Beasley is a tough, commonsense woman who wants to serve all of the people of North Carolina. She has served honorably as a judge, including chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. Her record is unimpeachable.

Put someone in the Senate who will do what she thinks best for North Carolina. That person is Cheri Beasley.

James Bennett

Greensboro

A reasoned voice

This letter is in reference to Linda Welborn, candidate for Guilford County Board of Education, District 4.

Linda has been a singular voice of reason and practical leadership for more than a decade. Imagine her accomplishments if we had eight other board members like Linda.

She is a dedicated public servant. She knows the current challenges of her district and the region. Her no-nonsense communication style will continue to be an asset in moving Guilford County Schools’ full focus onto educating children. Education changes lives.

Continue Linda’s dedicated service with another vote for her this fall.

Robert Millican

Greensboro

Our Saudi ‘allies’

I am glad that President Biden is ‘’reconsidering’’ his relationship with the Saudi Arabian dictatorship. The family that rules this regime doesn’t believe in freedom of speech, press or religion. They don’t believe in equal rights for women. You have probably heard about what some women are doing in Iran. Women in Iran actually have more freedom than women in Saudi Arabia. There are Iranian Christians and Jews. There are no Saudi Arabian Christians or Jews.

The punishment for a Saudi Arabian subject who converts is death. The president and Congress should cut all ties with Saudi Arabia as long as it is a dictatorship that doesn’t support democracy, equality and human rights.

Chuck Mann

Greensboro