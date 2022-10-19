Thursday's letters, October 20, 2022

Solar farms: Yes!

We must turn away from carbon as an energy source in the next few decades. Solar will be a large and important part of that, as well as wind and some nuclear (because the sun doesn’t always shine).

While solar farms provide a good concentration of solar energy while taking up no more than 1% of agricultural land, there is plenty of developed land that also could be used for solar installations. Imagine the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot covered with solar panels — that could also shade our cars in the summer heat.

Schools (we’re building a lot of new ones soon in Guilford County), warehouses and office buildings all potentially could be sites. But Duke Energy finds it easier to buy from solar fields, and it limits how much solar is allowed on top of a building based on just that building’s usage. What if buildings could install solar that meets their own needs and contributes power to the rest of the state too? There are lots of ways we can increase renewable energy.

Learn about Duke’s draft carbon plan and let them know they could do more renewable energy than their plan proposes at www.fossilfreenc.org.

Jean Pudlo

Greensboro

A clear choice

Recently I attended a forum featuring the two candidates running for Board of Education at-large positions. To be sure, it was a study in contrasts. One candidate, Alan Sherouse, offered a sound, logical, well-thought-out philosophy, one that supports both parents and teachers, and, most importantly, puts the education of our children, intellectually, socially and ethically, at the fore.

The other candidate, Demetria Carter, sponsored by the so-called Take Back Our Schools political action group, presented an emotional attack of unfounded accusations and offered not one substantive idea for instituting a strong and flourishing education system.

I urge each of us to take time to study the candidates for our school board and vote for candidates who are progressive and supportive of our children. Vote against any who are affiliated with the Take Back Our Schools regressive movement.

Cynthia Strauff Schaub

Greensboro

Casual sex

There is an ad running against two judges. These judges are pro-life. The ad states that by banning abortion they are forcing women to give birth.

I am pro-life and I say that banning abortion should force women to reconsider having casual sex.

After all, sex makes babies. If you don’t want a baby, don’t have sex.

I am not talking about rape, incest or married women.

Patricia Hurt

Reidsville

Beasley vs. Budd

N.C. voters have a clear choice in the upcoming U.S. Senate election.

Republican Ted Budd has served three terms in the U.S. House with absolutely no significant legislative accomplishments. He is a total sycophant for disgraced former President Donald Trump, who still supports the Big Lie regarding the 2020 election.

Budd has been running false television attack ads against Cheri Beasley stating she supports hiring 87,000 IRS agents who will carry guns and harass middle-class taxpayers. Only agents who investigate criminal tax violations and other financial crimes carry firearms; the vast majority do not. As for audit efforts, they would focus on the highest income earners who make more than $400,000 per year.

Ms. Beasley is a moderate Democrat who has served honorably as a judge, including two years as chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. She supports commonsense gun-control proposals, while Budd is against any measures to reduce gun violence.

Ms. Beasley supports women’s right to choose while Budd would deny women their choice about reproductive rights. Ms. Beasley favors the capping of prescription drug prices for Medicare users, while Budd voted against that measure as he receives donations from major drug companies. Ms. Beasley will work to protect Social Security for seniors.

Robert L. Commerson

High Point

Truth be told ...

For a number of years I highly respected a local minister (still do, though he is deceased), the Rev. John Ackers. He began each sermon with the words “May only the Truth be spoken and may only the truth be heard.”

With that being in the forefront of my mind, I found the recent rally for U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, with his chief supporting speaker the son of Donald Trump, full of irony. Not only did it call into question Budd’s history of fraternization with people problematical with the truth, but it displayed his own expertise in twisting the truth.

When I look for the truth it is certainly neither Donald Trump nor Ted Budd whom I would put on the stage.

Our country needs the best honest people in leadership who will serve the people with honor, truth and integrity.

Robert Cook

Greensboro