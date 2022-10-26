Thursday's letters, October 27, 2022

It’s your call

Obama endorses this one; Trump endorses that one; this group says this is the right person and they should be elected.

Why should you care? You should not.

None of us should be involved in groupthink when it comes to our vote. We should vote for the person who best represents our concerns and our way of thinking. If we are influenced by others, then that influence will not reflect our needs and concerns, but theirs. I suggest you do your own research and make up your own mind based on your family’s needs.

If we all voted accordingly the majority would be truly represented. Instead, society seems to be motivated by those who are shamed into a certain way of thinking based on party, who is the loudest, who can virtue shame or guilt shame based on color, sexual persuasion or economic level. A simple question asked and answered should give you your direction: Am I better off now or would a change be better?

Give yourself permission to put you and your family first, but vote or nothing changes.

BJ Barnes

Summerfield

Facts matter

A group of extremists running for Board of Education under a “New Direction” banner and endorsed and funded by Take Back Our Schools (TBOS) is engaged in a campaign of misinformation. TBOS and its “no direction” slate have asserted that the superintendent has unfettered power to misappropriate funds. It is simply not true. GCS policy requires the superintendent report to the board all change orders for contracts more than $300,000. Board approval is required for change orders which exceed $500,000 or 10% of the original contract, whichever is less.

The authorities granted to the superintendent under the policy are consistent with state law. Linda Welborn, a current board member, knows this. She was present for the discussion and the vote on the policy. So, are she and her “no direction” slate lying or confused?

Either is a problem. Serving on the Board of Education isn’t a political game of extremes. It demands good governance and appropriate oversight. Board members must act with integrity to weigh difficult decisions. When the board has voted, misrepresenting the decision and resorting to extreme rhetoric only undermines the important work the board must do together. Worst of all, it hurts students and educators.

Deena Hayes-Greene

Greensboro

Bad role models

Children are known to call other children cruel names. Those who use those cruel names are known as bullies. As we become adults we know this is not right and teach our children it is not right. This is unless you are the former president, who then and now uses a derogatory adjective in front of someone’s name with whom he disagrees or does not like. Now you have other state and national Republican candidates and elected officials doing the same thing. It saddens me that adults, who want to lead our country, act like children. Do we want child-like bullies leading our country?

Greg Clark

Greensboro

Milestones

On Oct. 7, Greensboro became part of the National Votes for Women Trail, with the dedication of a historic marker on the grounds of the Old Guilford County Courthouse, honoring Gertrude Weil and the founding of the North Carolina League of Women Voters.

After the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites created an online, virtual “Votes for Women Trail,” the William G. Pomeroy Foundation partnered with them to erect a physical trail of markers (250 in total) in all 50 states. Each marker recognizes the historically significant people, places or things instrumental to women gaining the right to vote, finally, in 1920, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

On Oct. 7, 1920, Gertrude Weil, a leading figure in the North Carolina suffrage story, and president of the Equal Suffrage Association of N.C. (ESANC), gathered more than 100 women at the then-new Guilford County Courthouse, at which time the ESANC was dissolved and its successor, the N.C. League of Women Voters, was formed to educate women on how to: register to vote, choose a political party, learn about candidates and vote. One hundred twenty thousand women were registered in time for the November 1920 presidential election.

Tracy Nash

Greensboro

But no ID?

My wife and I just voted. Easy. No lines and nice people helping you through the process.

But nothing was required to identify me other than asking for my name and address.

To cash a check at my bank, ID required; to check into a hotel, ID required; to fly on a plane, ID required; to get an auto license plate, ID required.

But nothing required to verify who I am if I want to vote.

The world is turned upside-down.

Fran Williams

Greensboro