Thursday's letters: Respect conservatives' views

Respect our views
Leonard Pitts’ column, “No way for decent people to ‘unite’ with racism, anti-Semitism or homophobia” (Jan. 25), is true as a statement of morality.
Where he goes wrong is in assuming that all conservative Christians are racists, anti-Semites and homophobes. The vast majority of us are not those things and stand against them. This kind of name-calling is a plague of both the right and the left.
We will never find middle ground on issues such as abortion, the family and sexuality. But we can learn to respect one another and, as President Biden said, listen to each other.
All we ask is that people on the left respect religious liberty and freedom of speech. We believe in the historic biblical view of gender, human life, the family and sexuality. We believe that Jesus Christ is the answer to all our problems. We will respect your right to disagree, but please respect us by not condemning us or canceling us because of our religious convictions.
My prayer is that Christians will be able to freely speak and act in ways consistent with historic morality and the teachings of the Scriptures. I ask that the media, educational institutions, corporations, Hollywood and governments give us this American right.
Harry Smith
Eden
How do we mend?
How does this broken and divided nation move forward after the past four years of turmoil and discontent?
There is a way but it won't be easy and won't happen overnight, but it can happen. The anger and distrust of government can be moderated by job creation and federal programs that provide an immediate lift for those struggling to pay bills and provide food for their families. By so doing, we can redirect the negative energy and thus lower the temperature and build trust.
President Biden understands this and is taking action to defeat the coronavirus and meet the economic crisis head-on. No president can do it alone. A key element to success requires all of us to stay calm, thoughtful and fact-based and focus on reaching out to those in need, thus creating a spirit of unity and caring, always putting others before self and country before political party.
So let us start doing our part beginning now.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
What about Fox?
I have just read Cal Thomas’ column, "Biased media coverage is far from a new trend" (Jan. 26).
I believe Mr. Thomas rightly castigated the liberal news media for “coloring” the Biden inauguration with glamorous metaphors. However, how can a nationally syndicated author produce a column about truth in journalism and make no mention of Fox News, whose reporters have faithfully followed the lead of Rupert Murdoch by blatantly lying about the news on a daily basis?
They have over the past four years supported the great majority of President Trump’s more than 30,000 fact-checked lies. They have acted as promoters of his factual distortions, much more like pit bulls than lap dogs. A discussion of “biased media” through our nation’s history starting with Washington yet not even as much as a whisper about Fox?
Talk about biased coverage!
Raymond Bretzmann
High Point
So it begins ...
And now they are preparing to do the very things they claimed Trump was going to do (but didn’t). Political opponents will be silenced and prosecuted. Books, movies and social media with values other than their own will be (are being) banned.
Their call for diversity tuned out to be about race and gender, not opinions and ideas. Their call for unity was, in reality, a demand for conformity — to their ideology.
So now we descend into a very probable repeat of the Communist Chinese Cultural Revolution of the 1960s. This time it’s not an “if,” but only a matter of how soon.
And all the while the anarchists wait in the wings …
Richard Bostick
High Point
Gone ... for now
Since Day One, Democrats have accused Donald Trump of being a Russian agent. They have fostered a milieu of insane hatred for him. They held impeachments without a valid basis, which liberals like Alan Dershowitz and Jonathan Turley agree were ill advised.
Don't dare compare the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to the riots that wrecked several major cities last summer. The media have worked overtime to convince Americans that police were murderous rogues. Anyone who openly doubts that narrative is labeled a “white supremacist.” The same label is being used to smear the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump.
Trump told his supporters, prior to the violence, to go to the Capitol and peacefully protest. Facts are starting to emerge that the FBI warned the Joint Terrorism Task Force that an attack on the Capitol was planned. To blame President Trump for this occurrence is unwarranted.