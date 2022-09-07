Thursday's letters, Seotember 8, 2022

Treasure our local schools

A new year has begun for the teachers, students and staff of Guilford County Schools. Please do what you can to support them.

Access to free public education is essential to realizing the American Dream. Universal public education is a uniquely American idea that has its roots in the 19th century and grew in the 20th. It is largely responsible for the success the United States and its citizens have enjoyed in the past and will determine whatever success we will enjoy in the future. The public schools of America are the foundation of our democracy.

Free public education is key to all students reaching their potential. We should appreciate and value the expertise and experience that teachers bring to their classrooms and recognize their efforts and sacrifices on behalf of their students. We must endeavor to give our schools and teachers every resource they need. Part of that endeavor is voting into office candidates who support our public schools.

Good public schools benefit all of us. America would not be America without them.

Joe Beatty

Greensboro

Thank a teacher

As a former public school teacher for more than 35 years, I am reminded of the dedication it takes for teachers to be prepared to greet their students. Most of us don’t know that teachers work countless hours in the summer, and after the school day ends, with no additional pay. They use their own money for supplies and assume a variety of roles each day as the situation requires. Classes are large and students come with different learning styles and interests and various levels of proficiency. Teachers use their knowledge, based on training and experience, to devise unique, inclusive techniques to reach all students. This takes time, energy and creativity.

A vast system of support also enables classrooms to be safe and efficient. This includes a host of support staff in classrooms and administrative and office support. Bus drivers safely transport students. Cafeteria staff provide nutritious meals. Cleaning staff provide a safe and inviting environment for learning.

It is important that we, as a community, thank all of these people when we see them. They spend their days teaching and nurturing our children to become our future. We are so grateful for their commitment to excellence. We thank you all.

Paula Turner

Greensboro

Duke’s plan

This is in response to Friday’s news (“Greensboro joins call to ‘accelerate’ NC’s clean-energy shift,” Aug. 26).

I commend Mayor Vaughan for her courage and leadership in supporting the Duke Energy Carbon Reduction Plan. As a former N.C. Utilities commissioner and one who continues to follow the relative research and the experiences of electric utilities around the world, I view the mayor’s decision as absolutely the right one. And, contrary to what some plan critics may profess, the Duke Energy plan will be the most economical for the vast majority of N.C. ratepayers.

James Patterson

Greensboro

A critical cause

Just in the past couple of weeks we see articles in the News & Record pertaining to mental illness:

Aug. 27: “New mental health data shows unsustainable burden on North Carolina.”

Aug. 28: “Big changes needed to turn the tide of North Carolina mental health crisis.”

There is a wonderful resource called Sanctuary House. This is a nonprofit located right here in Guilford County that helps adults with serious mental illness.

We are celebrating our 20th year with a Roaring ’20s fundraising event that will be on Oct. 8 at Piedmont Hall. Our featured headlined band is the Squirrel Nut Zippers.

Please join us and make a difference by buying tickets or making a donation to this wonderful organization. Please call 336-275-7896 for more information. We still have sponsorship opportunities available. Come to the Speakeasy to Learn Loudly about mental illness!

Renee Miller

Greensboro