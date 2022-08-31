Thursday's letters, September 1, 2022

Silly us for saving

It appears that I made an unwise decision almost 20 years ago. When our kids were little, we opened NC529 college savings accounts for both of them. Each and every month we contributed money to those accounts, which wasn't very easy at times, but we made those sacrifices for their futures and prevailed.

Our son will graduate next spring with a very marketable mechanical engineering degree, and because of our investment decisions, he will have $0 in student debt to start out his career.

Instead of making monthly NC529 payments for 18 years, which I thought was prudent, in the upside-down world of Joe Biden and the Democrats we should have blown that money on fancy vacations and demanded other taxpayers help pay for our kids college.

Sarcasm alert: We should not be so hard on former President Trump. Who can blame him for trying to score the 2020 election by using the strict rules of golf? The low score would have won ... in that case, by 7 million strokes.

There are probably people who blame Joe Biden for letting COVID into the country in January 2020. A sure sign of the brain power of Trump acolytes. Maybe Biden really does control the price of gas, groceries and everything else on the planet.

And others may believe that the killing and destruction in Ukraine is not the fault of Putin’s Russia, but has been wrought by Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, and their army of sex traffickers, who prey upon and eat young children, when they take time off from destroying people and property in Ukraine.

And the believers know all of this to be true because Jewish space lasers are sending the information directly to the fillings in their teeth. They also know that there is no such thing as a warrant signed by a judge to authorize the legal search of a premises.

Who needs the Constitution, when Trump as absolute monarch would suffice?

I won’t mention his name, because if I do, this letter won’t be published. But when is he going to wake up and smell the roses?

Vladimir Putin is bombing non-military installations, killing innocent civilians and all we do is send more in guns, bullets and somewhat ineffective and obsolete planes and vehicles to Ukraine. What Ukraine needs is some “Mini-MOAB” bombs and missiles to drop on Russian troop deployments and other military targets ... and save one for Putin himself! Or, at the very least, drop one as close to him as possible. It could deal a devastating blow to Russian military forces.

Let him and the Russian people have a dose of what he is dealing out to the Ukrainian people. Force is the only thing Putin will understand and the only thing that will get his attention!

People and media so frequently use “hero” that true heroism is unrecognized.

“Hero” status is accorded without considering context, history or perspective — and certainly without requiring any meaningful sacrifice. To be a hero, simply do your job; display mediocrity; or play college or professional sports.

Lawyers are heroes, women are “sheroes.”

Risible.

So, a journey all the way to Italy uncovers two true heroes. The 30th anniversary of their assassinations is 2022.

The two men were (past tense is critical here) Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, Italian magistrates devoted to ridding Sicily (which is part of Italy, by the way) of Mafia control that had strangled it for decades, producing many “excellent cadavers.”

They succeeded in large part, but the price was high: assassination. On May 23, 1992, Falcone was mortally injured when his car passed a Sicilian highway as explosives ripped apart approximately 400 meters of pavement: the scene resembled an airstrike hit. Borsellino? Car bomb: July 19, 1992.

Unfortunately, their work and sacrifice were meaningless: The Mafia again controls Sicily.

Media or average people who can abandon “faux hero” worship should watch "Excellent Cadavers" (DVD). It depicts true heroism — and the extremely high price it exacts.

I have recently noticed that some news articles in the News & Record have been repeated in later issues and wondered if there's anyone who edits entire News & Record content. And today's issue (Aug. 24) shows editorial needs. The same story entitled "Mecklenburg officials want review of corporate landlords" is found on page A4 and again on page A8.

The newspaper is expensive enough, so please at least ensure that subscribers are getting a decent-quality publication for their money.

