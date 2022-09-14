Thursday's letters, September 15, 2022

Ukraine inspires

The news of the Ukrainian people beating back the territorial aggression of the Russian dictatorship is a breath of fresh air.

The determination, courage and grit of the Ukrainian nation and its leaders are an inspiration for the world. This is the time to stand with and support the Ukrainian people and I am so very happy that President Biden is doing so.

But lest we forget, the Trumpublican-controlled Senate has voted, time and time again, to abandon the Ukrainian people in support of the aggression of the Russians. Former President and failed coup leader Trump is on record in his fawning admiration for Putin, as are many of his entourage.

A telltale sign of moral cowardice is abandoning your friends in their time of need, much like Trump abandoned the Kurds and Syrians when they needed us most.

We are fortunate to have a president and administration who are loathe to involve our military in another misadventure but willing to support our friends with resources.

Tony Saiz

Summerfield

Do better by us

I am disappointed in the direction that the News & Record is taking. While a daily full-page color ad claims the N&R is “Delivering value every day,” we are reduced to very little you expect from a local paper. The changes announced Tuesday are what prompted me to write. Today and going forward, we will have only 10 comic strips and no Cryptoquote. Yes, we have the online version but it is difficult to do the Cryptoquote without a paper version.

I look forward to receiving the newspaper every morning — it’s how I have started my day for decades. Unfortunately, with so many of our talented local writers no longer employed, the N&R is a thin version of its former self. Very soon, I will be only taking the paper in order to receive the local obituaries. Frankly, there is very little left save for an occasional interesting local news story by Nancy McLaughlin.

Please, Lee Enterprises and anyone left at the News & Record, you can and should do better by us, your loyal readers and contributors.

M. Gertrude Beal

Greensboro

Disappointed

Really, News & Record? I wrote an apology to you years ago when reading you were making changes to the paper. I too hastily had assumed you were eliminating puzzles only to find you had improved them. Now I find that fear to be a reality!

I know the paper is struggling and you have made a judgment on how to keep it on life support, but reducing puzzles to a pathetic few must disappoint your elder readers who will find no solace in knowing they are online.

Hmm. I wonder what age group still reads the hands-on paper? Well, good luck. I’m hanging on by my fingernails.

Barbara Brubaker

Greensboro

Quoth the Bard

People quote Shakespeare directly, or indirectly, to make a point.

For example, you might say facetiously, “Et tu, Bruté?” when your friend agrees with the other side in an argument.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted, adding that only the Russian people (who supported Putin) “can fix this” (Insider, March 4).

I think Putin is probably muttering other names, not Bruté, as some of his former buddies are criticizing him for mismanaging his war in Ukraine (New York Times, Sept. 10).

A Shakespearian quote, “What is past is prologue” meant the past provides useful context for the future.

I picked two examples from the past to show the real cost to perps when they mishandle important documents:

“In 2021, Elizabeth Jo Shirley was sentenced to eight years in prison for unlawfully retaining documents containing national defense information” (Fox 11, Jan. 25, 2021).

“A former National Security Agency contractor who stored two decades’ worth of classified documents at his Maryland home was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison” (Associated Press, July 19, 2019).

“What about President Trump?” you ask.

While the past is finished, we can still do something in the future to recognize his egregious mishandling of documents.

“Lock him up!”

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

The gun raffle

Regarding “Our Opinion: Pass the ammo and the raffle tickets” (Sept. 7):

A legal organization wants to raffle off an AR-15 rifle that is also legal. They need the money to run their youth football and cheer teams. The raffle will abide by all federal laws on firearms.

Why would anybody object?

Answer: Because they have no idea how to stop criminals from getting guns so they mess with law-abiding citizens.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville