Thursday's letters, September 22, 2022

Hypocrisy exposed

Kudos to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for adeptly exposing the hypocrisy of the elitist left and media. Millions of illegal immigrants have flooded into the country since the Biden administration took over, yet the elite left and mainstream media have largely ignored it. Who cares if thousands of migrants are sleeping on the streets of El Paso?

Gov. DeSantis then flies just 50 migrants to the posh Martha’s Vineyard and it becomes a national story filled with hysteria! You’ve seen homeowners who virtue signal with yard signs that state “No human is illegal” and “Love is love,” among other things, right? Well, not in my backyard, said the residents of Martha’s Vineyard! Citing a lack of resources at this fabulously wealthy place, the 50 migrants were moved off the island in less than 24 hours.

The Obamas own a 6,892-square-foot house on the island, certainly they have a few extra bedrooms to spare?

This reminds me of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, who was a strong environmental advocate but consistently opposed eyesore windmills off the shore of the Kennedy compound. Not in my backyard!

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Speeding at Grimsley

I am concerned about the amount of speeding through the street in front of Grimsley High School.

To me it’s sad how students crossing the street after school have to wait for an opening to cross. This includes my daughter. One day a student is going to get hit because school zone speed limits are not enforced.

I’d like to see the police out there daily and give some tickets for the protection of the students. It’s especially worse after school when people are coming through there going 40 miles per hour sometimes. Last year I called the local nonemergency number for the police and I was saddened to find that it has been outsourced to a group that takes the message and passes it on to the police. So I’m not sure if the two calls I made to complain about this potentially dangerous situation ever got to the traffic enforcement department.

Please come out and write tickets to deter speeding.

Mitchell Jennings

Greensboro

Saddened

I have enjoyed being a subscriber to the News & Record for a number of years. I am saddened by the change in the comics and puzzles.

I do not want to work puzzles online or check online to get extended comics. I enjoy reading an actual printed paper.

I realize this is probably an effort to cut costs, but my subscription rate has steadily increased as the paper gets smaller. I know you will not return to the former paper layout, but you may be losing some longtime subscribers.

Gwendolyn Rountree

Reidsville

Restore the comics

Your newspaper has made a lot of changes that will cost you customers. Your comics are horrible. “Today in History” has also been dropped. You need to restore the comics to what they were.

Morris Wood

Eden

Editor’s note: “Today in History” now runs on the daily features pages.

CVB delivers

We’d like the community to take a moment to appreciate what an amazing economic driver we have in the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau. Tourism expenditures in 2021 approached $1.3 billion and included nearly 2 million hotel-room nights. These revenues support city and county services.

Visitors pay a 6% occupancy tax when they stay in one of our 95 Guilford County hotels/motels. The CVB uses that revenue to promote the area as a destination. The $1.3 billion a year is money spent by guests in restaurants, shops, services, etc., while they are here; $53.5 million is generated in state sales tax, and $43.3 million is generated in local taxes, which amounts to a tax savings of $176.96 per resident.

Greensboro/Guilford has become a favorite choice for national and regional meetings and conventions, sports tournaments, and arts and cultural attractions. We are chosen for events like the International Irish Dance Competition, the largest AAU youth sports championship in the U.S. and the National Folk Festival, to name a few, because of the amazing work done by the 16-member staff led by President Henri Fourrier. They are professionals who pull off the logistics and collaborations necessary for visitors’ successes.

Mac Sims

Greensboro

The writer is chairman of the board of directors of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose members also signed this letter.