Thursday's letters, September 29, 2022

Respect for all

Thank you, News & Record, for the article about College Park Baptist Church and Pastor Michael Usey (“We’re not that kind of Baptist,” Sept. 28).

I have observed that for years they have quietly been of service to our community and deserve some recognition and to be held up as true welcoming Christians.

They respect the dignity of all human beings. Isn’t that how all Christians should behave and believe?

Thank you, College Park Baptist Church and Pastor Michael Usey for your contribution to humanity and our community!

(And, no, this writer is neither a Baptist nor a member of College Park Baptist Church.)

Lisa Fullington

Greensboro

Andrew’s assets

This letter is in reference to Tim Andrew, candidate for Guilford County Board of Education in District 6. I had the opportunity to work closely with Tim over the last year and would like to share my thoughts on why he is the best option for this seat.

Tim has focus and determination that is unmatched by any single candidate I have ever met, in any election. He is highly intelligent and his experience makes him well-qualified for this role.

Most importantly, he is a good father. I believe the traits we find in strong fathers are what’s necessary for strong, effective leadership. Tim understands the big picture. He is firm, yet fair. He thrives on measurable goals and outcomes.

Our school board will most definitely benefit with the addition of Tim Andrew.

Robert Millican

Greensboro

You don’t care

For the first time in my adult life, I am about to face breakfast without a morning paper.

I was saddened today as I recycled the half-page of comics, most of which aren’t funny; the Ask Amy column with letters that are so long and rambling that I lose interest; the L.A. Times crossword puzzle with only four answers filled in. I am saddened and disappointed that the News & Record doesn’t care about its readers or their opinions, wants and desires.

Unless you listen to your readers and go back to the former format, your paper is no longer worth its exorbitant cost. If you have no loyalty to me as a reader, I no longer have any loyalty to or need for you.

Joanne Hawks

Greensboro

“Shoe”-less

How could you take “Shoe” out of the comics section? It has to be a favorite of older adults — the people who subscribe to your paper. Please look at a strip named “Crabgrass” in today’s paper and tell me that it would interest an adult or that it would be appropriate subject matter for a young child who might pick up a grandparent’s newspaper.

Do we really want our children to fall in with a bad crowd? Either you don’t know who subscribes to the print edition of your paper or you don’t care!

Jim Hart

Greensboro

Who’s a hypocrite?

The letter (Sept. 2) claiming hypocrisy “by the elite in Martha’s Vineyard” is both misinformed and a misrepresentation of the true facts.

First, the flight of 50 immigrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew north weren’t even from his state ... he shipped them from Texas! Talk about hypocrisy.

And, the flight wasn’t for positive reasons, either; he simply used them as human pawns to his own political advantage in his presidential bid. Moreover, Martha’s Vineyard didn’t ship them out in a “not-in-my-backyard” move, but to a place where needed shelter actually exists for those “pawns.”

In giving DeSantis kudos for his grandstanding, the writer alleges that Biden has done nothing to stop immigration at the southern border; that’s also a clear untruth. As just reported by both The Texas Tribune and The Washington Post, more than 2.3 million immigrants have been taken into custody at the border by the administration so far this year alone (a record for any president).

People need to check their facts before yelling “hypocrisy” in a crowded theater.

Tom Antoon

Greensboro

Farewell

You have taken away the one reason I subscribe to your paper, so I will not be renewing.

Nick Nicholson

McLeansville

It is what it is

The dictionary defines “deplorable” as deserving censure or contempt. Hillary Clinton referred to a group as “deplorables” and got a lot of flak for it.

I think that she was referring to groups like the Neo Nazis, white supremacists, Proud Boys, QAnon, etc. These groups appeal to the baser emotions of humanity with their bigotry, racism and calls to violence.

Trump, his sycophants and their followers have earned being called deplorable. What I have found perplexing is that so many of them claim to be Christians. I would encourage these people to compare the basic tenets of Christianity to these groups’ beliefs to see how incompatible they are.

Now I recognize that those who support Trump and these groups are prone to a lot of denying of facts/reality and to lap up conspiracy theories that boggle the imagination. Comparing may be challenging but nevertheless important and healthy. Decide which it is you are. If you are aligning with Trump, his sycophants and these groups then, as the saying goes, “call a spade a spade”: deplorable!

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro