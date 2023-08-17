Infuriated

The City Council has eliminated loose-leaf collection for a projected annual savings of only $246,667. This news is deeply disappointing and, candidly, infuriating. Those of us that live in the city’s forested communities are being deprived of an important service while being forced to pay higher taxes.

The reasons for terminating the loose-leaf collection service are because it is expensive and inefficient, it would be less of a hassle for residents and it would be safer for city employees (News & Record, Aug. 11). Eliminating an entire program because there are one or two specific problems is silly. If the program was properly resourced, managed and executed, there would not be these “issues.” Failing to perform is not a reason to declare the program a fiasco.

I fail to see how forcing residents, particularly the aged and infirm, possibly on fixed incomes, to buy and fill paper bags or large containers is “less of a hassle for residents.” For those of us who have so many trees, using bags and containers is not a reasonable solution. We will be forced to hire a service when everyone else is attempting to use the same limited resource, driving up the cost.

Our property taxes have gone up 13.6% over the last two years (2022, 2023). Where did all the additional money go?

As stated in the N&R article, another reason to end the program is because “only 40% of city residents use the service.” This reasoning is ridiculous. This council is much more concerned about diverting money to programs focusing on constituencies of the few, while ending a program for “only” 40% of city residents is just fine.

I am sure an annual savings of $246,667 per year is available someplace else.

Alex Stavrolakis

Greensboro

M4L: The facts

To the author of the “Bottom Line” column in Tuesday’s paper slamming Moms for Liberty and the founder of its Guilford County chapter:

Perhaps instead of believing the slurs you’ve heard, you should do a little investigating of your own. For you to allude to the local founder as someone adhering to fascism is shameful. You have obviously never been in her presence. I have read the slanderous untruths that the liberal media have spread about M4L, and you fall right in line.

Ban books? No! M4L is just standing against sexually explicit — through verbiage and pictures — books being available for our children, from high school down to early elementary grades.

“Stormtrooper” tactics? How many M4L gatherings have you attended? I’ve been to quite a few, and I can honestly say there was no stormtrooping going on.

Also, it was not groups like M4L that were, as you say, “restricting students’ access to books.” It was our public school systems that shut down our schools, depriving out children of their right to an education, while many private and charter schools stayed open. These public systems reprehensibly harmed our nation’s children while schools that continued classes showed negligible differences in COVID infections.

Maria Adams is leading the way in Guilford County to stand up for parents’ and children’s rights. Perhaps this person who attacks without firsthand knowledge would like to attend one of the Constitution classes M4L is holding.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Wrong priority

I recently learned that a Guilford County commissioner plans to call a vote to spend $40,000 of our taxpayer money to inscribe “In God We Trust” on several county buildings. The commissioner states that doing so would ensure the public knows Guilford County “values” at a time when traditional values are under attack.

I’m hopeful our county commissioners won’t be swayed by such arguments. Placing inscriptions on buildings is a far cry from actually serving people in need at a time when needs are so great. Maybe a much better place to spend $40,000 would be in improving our public schools at a time when they are literally under attack by the Republican Party with book bans and the moving of taxpayer funding to religious schools that are able to discriminate in whom they admit.

Guilford County is a community like most in this state and country, with people who hold varied religious beliefs or no religious beliefs whatsoever, and who are protected by the separation of church and state in our Constitution — people who are honest, hardworking, kind and generous. These are the kind of “values” that seem traditional in my book.

The fact that this topic is going to take up time and, possibly, funding is hard to fathom. I would ask each commissioner to consider whether there isn’t at least one other need that is more deserving of your time and attention, and of our taxpayer dollars.

Cindy Williams

Greensboro