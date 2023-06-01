Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Killing public schools

General Assembly Republicans’ plans for private school vouchers enact disastrous public policy. Whatever the bills’ proclaimed intent, I believe their actual effect will be to eviscerate North Carolina’s public schools. These are woefully misguided measures and our public-school teachers, administrators, support staff and students deserve better from their legislative leaders.

North Carolina is spiderwebbed with public roads and streets; if you want a private driveway or lane on your property, you must pay for it. At public expense all of our communities furnish 24/7 police protection; if you want a private security add-on, that expense is totally yours.

For the common good, cities make taxpayer-funded potable water available to all urban citizens: you must pay for your private five-gallon bubbler of ”Crystal Creek”.

Simply put: For your private use means you, not we, pay for it. Full stop.

As a society, we regard educating our children as a social imperative — indeed in North Carolina as a right of constitutional standing. Let those who want to carve themselves out from the rest of us pay the full price for the special privilege they seek. It is loathsome to drain critically needed resources from public coffers to subsidize private entitlements. In addition to diverting funds, this scheme incentivizes public school desertions.

Then, if public schools struggle under the weight of dwindling support, the prophecy of their faltering becomes self-fulfilled — a cynic’s delight.

We can see through this ruse. Urge our state legislators to withdraw this pernicious attack on public education.

Jack Harrington

Greensboro

Voucher illogic

The logic of the May 26 letter, “Cooper’s hypocrisy,” is difficult to follow. The author makes the obvious statement that parents should be free to send their children to a school they choose, but criticizes the governor for making that choice. Is that choice only allowed for some?

The writer really goes off the rails in the next statement, however, referring to parents using their own (his emphasis) tax dollars to pay for that school. Sorry, but, once you pay your taxes, the money is not yours to spend anymore. Your taxes go into the general fund to spend for the benefit of all of us. Government services are not on an à la carte menu. How could it be otherwise?

If you don’t like the public park nearest your home, should I pay for you to join the country club so your child has a place to play? If you are unsatisfied with your local police, do I have to contribute to you so you can hire private security?

No, you make your opinion known to your elected representatives when they make unwise spending choices, just like those of us who are horrified by school vouchers are doing.

Dennis Sykes

Winston-Salem

Mosquito sprays

It was troubling to see several neighbors’ yards being sprayed for mosquitoes. The workers sprayed a fine mist on lawns and bushes while wearing respirators. This has been going on for several years. These lawns are one of the sources where our native and visiting birds obtain their food.

I have not seen or heard from any of the expecred organizations ( Audobon, Sierra Club, EPA ) as to the safety of these sprays. In the absence of any official word as to its safety, are we in the process of creating another “Silent Spring”?

H.C. Roethling

Greensboro

Open your mind

I’m so glad that I can still learn from others. Some of the lessons I wish I’d learned long ago.

If we’re open, the world looks a lot different than when we’re angry or consumed by conspiracy theories.

Anger clouds our vision to see the purpose of the whole. We can’t think freely when anger is our navigator. Many have strong beliefs that they do not question and some of those beliefs are perpetrated by false news.

Being open to assess other viewpoints is a strength, not a weakness. Following your heart may sound unrealistic, but it works.

Release yourself from anger and hatred and set yourself free. I know this sounds strange to many who firmly hold on to their anger because it serves a need for them. But if you let that go you will become a new person whose life has purpose and meaning.

Anger may satisfy some innate need in all human beings, but it will trap you into a corner that you painted yourself into. No one else is to blame. Think about it.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

A way Forward

Enough of the partisan brinkmanship! The unwillingness of the two main parties to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling indicates once again the problem with having a two-party system.

Would you like to see a party that actually works for commonsense, middle-of-the-road solutions that work? Look into the Forward Party. We’re trying to build the party you wish you had.

Larry Kirwan

Greensboro