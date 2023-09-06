Seat Logan now

To the Democrats on the Guilford County school board:

Don’t you think it’s about time you quit twisting the law and started obeying the law? Respect the choice of the voters and seat Michael Logan.

It’s pretty obvious that, since he’s not the puppet you want, you decided to use your own distorted “interpretation” of the law to your favor. I assume you aren’t aware of how unprofessionally you have presented yourselves, or how deceitful you have been to the constituents of Guilford County, as I presume you are all fairly intelligent people. Besides being saddled with a costly system that is failing our children, we, the taxpayers, are also saddled with a school board that has its own agenda. And that agenda isn’t about teaching our children to read, write and do math.

The dissenting vote was not ever yours to make — the first, second, third, fourth or fifth times. Don’t again make our school board a laughingstock by attempting a vote against Michael Logan a sixth time. The choice is clearly not yours to make. It is the choice of the Republican Party.

Michael Logan has been duly elected and he should be duly seated.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Robinson’s rhetoric

Memo to candidate for governor Mark Robinson:

Recently I heard you make the statement, “Do not turn your children over to these wicked people.”

Sadly, you were referring to the dedicated teachers in North Carolina.

It is unfortunate that this state ranks near the bottom in the nation in per-pupil spending. However, such vitriolic, hateful, harmful and malicious statements are just plain wrong and evil.

Certainly, North Carolina should do better, but how do you think these hateful statements make things better?

In no manner do you demonstrate the kind of leadership that the state needs or, hopefully, wants.

Since childhood, I have been told, “You are either a part of the solution or a part of the problem.” You are definitely a part of the problem.

Ruth Petty

Greensboro

Protect public schools

The vast majority of people in our country owe much to public education. For me, public education gave me the foundation leading to a career in health care for more than 40 years. And for my adult children, public education was the foundation for their careers in North Carolina, one in the public education setting.

Not only did it benefit us, but the foundation we received in public education benefited all of the people we touched in our daily work. Benjamin R. Barber wrote, “(T)here is something deeply disturbing, even perverse, about current political rhetoric that has seized on privatizing (depublicizing) America’s schools. For to take the public out of education is to take the common out of the commonwealth.”

An overwhelming number of people in our county support public education, for it made them who they are. Public education was established as the cornerstone of democracy: education for all people. We need to stand strong to support public education for all, despite current threats to privatize it and to dismantle the national Department of Education.

Terri Burleson

Colfax

The writer is a retired nurse practictioner.

A history lesson

Regarding Charles Davenport’s column, “ ‘In God we trust’ vetoed by commissioners. Why?” (Sept. 3):

Hopefully, we are still teaching American history in school.

Mr. Davenport and County Commissoners James Upchurch and Pat Tillman may recall learning in history class that many of the founding citizens of this young country came here to flee religious persecution.

Religious freedom was so important to our Founding Fathers that it was established in 1791 in the First Amendment of our Bill of Rights.

“Under God” (in the Pledge of Allegiance) and “In God We Trust” (on our currency) are recognition enough. We don’t need the words plastered all over our government buildings.

There are enough temples, synagogues, meeting places, mosques and churches available for religious purposes. No one religion is more right or wrong or requires additional “advertising” on government buildings or in schools.

I applaud our commissioners’ decision for its wisdom, its acknowledgment of our Founding Fathers’ Bill of Rights and its patriotism.

I suggest Mr. Upchurch find a better use for his $40,000 and donate it to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Each dollar provides seven meals ... so that’s 280,000 meals. Jesus would approve!

Lisa Fullington

Greensboro