Today’s GOP

An informed electorate is essential to maintain our country’s democracy and preserve the freedoms we enjoy. With that being said, here’s a list of some of the current positions held by the Republican Party:

Free and fair elections are unimportant, but what is important is winning any way possible to maintain power and control.

Violence is a legitimate approach in politics.

Wealthy individuals and corporations shouldn’t have to pay taxes.

More guns will lower crime and death rates.

Leadership is about instilling fear, not vision.

Climate change is not real.

Educated voters are a danger to their plan for domination.

If they don’t like it, it’s fake news.

Helping those who struggle is a waste of time.

Laws that don’t suit their purposes are ignored.

Providing adequate health care, job opportunities through education, family leave and unemployment insurance are “socialistic” and will ruin our country.

And respect for authority is to be ignored.

Words of caution for those who continue to support the current direction of this Republican Party: It is not the party you once knew and respected, but rather this one is anti-democracy and heavily authoritarian. Our country is best served by having two vibrant political parties with candidates who are honest, competent and caring and view themselves as public servants with the clear belief that it’s never about themselves, but rather about devoting their efforts to solving the many problems we face. May it be so.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

Berry’s foresight

Two recent items in the paper related to climate change caught my attention: the cartoon of a couple sitting in a boiling pot of climate change from which the frogs and insurance companies have already jumped and the article noting that the Anthropocene Working Group of the International Union of Geologic Sciences (IUGS) has voted to recommend the Anthropocene as a formal geologic epoch. This is due to the recognized effect of the collective activities of human beings to substantially alter the Earth’s surface, atmosphere, oceans and systems of nutrient cycling.

I encourage your readers to review the work of Greensboro’s native son and world-respected geologian, Thomas Berry. Dr. Berry proposed that the current geologic change is more than that of an epoch; it is a change of a era. He noted that we are moving out of the Cenozoic Era into a new era based on the effect of human activities. He noted the possibility of two paths going forward. One leads to an Ecozoic Era, where humans learn to “befriend the Earth” and live within, rather than against, the life-systems of the planet. The other path will lead to a Technozoic Era of ecological despoliation. Will human activity alter our home for the good or as a destructive force?

As we sit in the boiling pot observing wildfires with resulting smoke extending to our community, please consider the great work of Dr. Berry and what actions we can take to be part of this work.

Robert Powell

Greensboro

How? Why?

Regarding the story “Greensboro man arrested again” (July 26):

Our criminal justice system is criminal. How can someone charged with first-degree murder and out on bail not already be locked up again after multiple criminal charges and 11 curfew violations in an eight-month span?

And why was he was out on bail in the first place?

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Since you asked...

I can answer the writer’s two questions quite easily (letter, “Actual democracy?” July 25). The answer to both is that the United States is a democratic republic, not an actual democracy.

It is no surprise that many do not appreciate this due to the absence of civics and history instruction in our public school systems. Young people are just not taught how wise the Founding Fathers were. The demise of the ancient Greek societies serves as evidence of the flaws of a pure democracy.

As to the letter writer’s third question, about corporate political contributions, it is more problematic. I agree with the point these should be eliminated along with the concept of equal rights of citizenship.

However, these are a result of party politics which, therefore, is also the ultimate source of the solution. Imagine either party refusing these contributions.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield