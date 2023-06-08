Put ’em in a hat

With the introduction of the NIL and the uptick of the transfer portal where a college athlete commits to a university, then decommits only to commit to another university, where he then decommits to the latest university only to commit to another university. Can we get a scorecard or tracking software so we can keep up with this?

As a solution to this madness, I’d like to recommend the following solution: Put all of the players’ names in a hat for every sport (including bowling) and each school would draw names. Wherever you’re chosen is where you’ll play that season. Next year do it all over again.

Certainly this would be more entertaining for me, plus it would be an equalizing solution to the riches only a few colleges can afford. This way Florida International has a chance to play for a national championship against Duke or Fredonia College.

If they want a degree, they can get it online. Plus, imagine how exciting online gambling would become.

Bob Martin

Greensboro

For me, not thee?

The News & Record published another letter from an anti-“woke,” cancel-culture advocate this week (“Go woke, go broke,” June 7).

What is woke-ism anyway? Neither the author, nor the conservative politicians who constantly hurl the term as an insult, can tell us what the term really means. Based upon the writer’s examples, it appears his ideas of woke-ism, are:

An entertainment company insisting that the state live up to a contract the state signed with that company 60 years ago.

A beer company using a transgender woman spokesperson to promote its beer.

And a big-box store selling rainbow-colored T- shirts in its stores.

While I do agree with the writer’s comment that he has the freedom to vote with his wallet, it is ironic that he is so upset when others, who do not share his views, do exactly the same thing.

If a corporation refuses to financially support a guy who claims a grade-school massacre was a hoax or boycotts a “news” company that admits to lying about an election outcome, it is “extortion.” When our writer cancels a beer company, he’s exercising “freedom of thought” and “free speech.”

Sorry, I’m missing how all this, “push(es) aside half the population” as the writer puts it. Applauding the fact that one group in society finally gained the same rights that the rest of us have previously enjoyed does not mean their rights came at the expense of any other group.

It appears that “wokeness” is merely a made-up term meant to encompass anything with which the right wing disagrees. Everyone who does not meet their definition of conservative is now “woke” and must be canceled.

Does saying that out loud make me “woke”? I sure hope so.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Rise of autocracies

I enjoyed John Hood’s June 4 column. His opposition to dreaded autocracies is correct and important. Bruce Brodie’s scholarly examination of the potential path for our government (“Where Are We Going?”) contains many relevant ideas, including democracies’ inherent fragility. Autocracies are often led by initially democratically elected officials who then consolidate power into permanent dictatorships. (The saying, “one man, one vote, one time,” is a horrible, but accurate description of many post-colonial nations).

Autocracies have increased in recent decades. Dr. Brodie cites the Variety of Democracy Institute in Gothenburg, Sweden, which concluded in 2020 that 68% of the world’s population lived in countries with autocratic regimes. In 2022, the institute’s website states that the figure rose to 72%.

Brodie traces tendencies of primitive societies to be tribal and cooperative, and notes that current humans have genetic and cultural influences of both hierarchal and egalitarian traits, with dominance of one or the other in most people.

He worries, appropriately, that the current populist movement, fueled by structural racism and vast economic inequality, will lead us to autocracy. To quote Benjamin Franklin’s reply to an inquiry, “Are we creating a democracy or a republic?” “A republic, if we can keep it.”

The headline for Hood’s article, “Of course books can be dangerous,” made me wonder if the author advocates book banning, but that wasn’t so. He blasts universities for promoting fascist or communist ideas. Our repudiation should be to eliminate structural racism and profound economic inequality and restore universal opportunity.

Richard J. Rosen

Greensboro