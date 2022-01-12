Thursday's letters

Tent city grows

I would like to piggyback the letter I saw last week (“Tent city wannabe?” Jan. 9) regarding the ever-growing tent communities in Greensboro. Has anyone been down Bridford Parkway going away from Wendover just beyond the Terry Labonte dealership? There are at least eight tents with tarps, with junk and trash accumulated in just the past two weeks. What are we going to do when there is an entire community of tents? What is Greensboro going to turn into?

We have panhandlers on almost every corner, tent communities growing faster than the CDC changes its stance on COVID, and trash scattered on just about every shoulder and at every intersection we can drive by. What is going on? What are our elected officials doing? All I know is that the 2022 and 2024 elections are coming.

If the City Council and county commissioners would do what they were elected to do and stop focusing on this ridiculous obsession with forcing people to wear a piece of cloth over their faces, they might find the time to address this very serious problem. Combine mental health resources, nonprofits and the often villainized law enforcement you have access to and clean up this blight.

Brenda Dawson