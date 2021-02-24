Thursday's letters

Clearing the air

In response to Romaine Worster's column (Feb. 21), please note that the major loss of power in Texas was from natural gas production, not from wind power or solar power, as she would have you believe.

The grid lost roughly five times as much power from natural gas as it did from wind. Natural gas production froze, and so did the pipelines that transport the gas.

As for carbon offsets, the program is quite simple. It recognizes that we cannot get rid of some causes of pollution, such as air travel, immediately. But we can offset that pollution by buying a carbon credit and using that money to either reduce pollution elsewhere or prevent pollution in the future.

Are carbon offsets the only and best solution to pollution? No.

Should we attempt to reduce our carbon footprint in other ways, such as energy-efficient light bulbs, better insulation, electric autos, Zoom, etc.? Yes, of course!

But we are better served by columnists who portray the issues honestly, using facts and science rather than satire, innuendo and half-truths. Why not talk instead, for example, about how gas companies are right now planning to become carbon neutral? That would be a column worth reading.