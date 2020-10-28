Thursday's letters

Vaughan is right

My hat's off to our mayor, Nancy Vaughan, for her column in the Oct. 27 edition of the News & Record.

Eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic and we still haven't learned how to respect its contagious nature.

Dr. Fauci tells us if we would just wear a mask, wash our hands frequently and avoid large crowds we could cut its victims by more than half. Yet our vice president, whose staff members have had multiple positives cases of COVID this week, flew into Greensboro's PTI Airport and held an outdoor rally there today. Shame on him and those of us who attended it.

Who knows which of you is now contagious and will infect your friends, loved ones and others you come in contact with.

John L. Woolsey

Greensboro

Respecting others

I think today's editorial ("As we grow tired, virus gets stronger," Oct. 27) is right on target.

There are extremes on both sides, but respect for the other person is important and so is using common sense.