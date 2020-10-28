Thursday's letters

Vaughan is right
My hat's off to our mayor, Nancy Vaughan, for her column in the Oct. 27 edition of the News & Record.
Eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic and we still haven't learned how to respect its contagious nature.
Dr. Fauci tells us if we would just wear a mask, wash our hands frequently and avoid large crowds we could cut its victims by more than half. Yet our vice president, whose staff members have had multiple positives cases of COVID this week, flew into Greensboro's PTI Airport and held an outdoor rally there today. Shame on him and those of us who attended it.
Who knows which of you is now contagious and will infect your friends, loved ones and others you come in contact with.
John L. Woolsey
Greensboro
Respecting others
I think today's editorial ("As we grow tired, virus gets stronger," Oct. 27) is right on target.
There are extremes on both sides, but respect for the other person is important and so is using common sense.
I don't believe the numbers, which I think are exaggerated, but I wear a mask and distance myself. I have only known four people all these months who have been affected by COVID-19 to various extents, but in other states and none near me.
I am a disabled senior and, as I see it, if the numbers were anywhere nearly correct I would probably already have been affected, plus those around me.
I do know some have fought for their lives and some have died ... but not anywhere nearly the numbers reported.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Dying for profit
Adam Smith, “the father of capitalism,” understood that free-market economies are good at producing goods and services but will not support things that can’t be monetized. Things like health care, the environment and education.
The fact is that our current economy will not recover until the coronavirus is contained. But the pandemic has exposed the underlying problem of massive inequality and infrastructure decay that will continue to undermine democracy after the pandemic recedes.
A healthy, sustainable economy would build on successful programs we already have: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Postal Service, etc. These programs not only maintain a safety net for individuals but also prevent institutions like hospitals, police departments and fire departments from being overloaded.
The response of the Trump administration to the COVID-19 pandemic has been to sacrifice lives to maintain stock market prices. This is immoral but hardly new.
Since the 1980s, the Republican Party has crippled government programs, cut taxes on the wealthy, killed unions and allowed Wall Street to privatize schools, prisons and much else. The result: more than 40 million Americans in poverty.
Be a patriot. Vote for a Democrat.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
Blunt and tough
I’ve seen three presidents in my lifetime — Roosevelt, Reagan and Trump — who had the same characteristics. Roosevelt didn’t express shock and sorrow over Pearl Harbor. He called it "a day of infamy," an outrageous criminal act that would be responded to. He led America to war and ultimately defeated the Japanese. Reagan told Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall. It came down. Neither would put up with threats from enemies.
Today we have a president who has had questionable moments, but is tough like Roosevelt and Reagan were in dealing with the threats from other countries. He won’t raise taxes to insane levels or put up with our borders being violated, or with trade agreements with other nations that would cause a wretched jolt in our economy, or with politicians who demand we cease manufacturing fuels that power our aircraft and automobiles because of their effect on the climate.
What I’ve seen under this man is a prosperous market, fair taxation, a military that will protect our country and tough negotiations with foreign nations. Yes, he is blunt, but he also respects our creator.
Outside of these three, sadly, I’ve not seen other presidents who would address the “swamp.”
Ned Van Buren
Greensboro
Abusive policy
Cruel. Heartless. Callous. Inhumane.
The Trump administration instituted a policy 3½ years ago that separated children from their parents at the Mexican border with no plan in place to reconnect them.
At this point in time, 545 children still have not been reunited with their mothers and fathers because their parents can't be located. These children are being kept in cages, much like animals.
Clearly this is government-sanctioned child abuse with the resulting emotional and mental damage beyond repair. Have you ever lost your child for a time in a crowd? Remember the panic and sick feeling in the pit of your stomach?
Imagine having that feeling every day, for 3½ years.
Cruel. Heartless. Callous. Inhumane.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
