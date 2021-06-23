Thursday's letters

Cuba imports 16 times more chicken from the U.S. than from the second supplier, Brazil. Cuba’s government buys chicken from the U.S. for $1 and sells it to its people for $7! And yet the writers blame the embargo for the Cuban people’s misery. Cubans are miserable because of the tyranny of the communist government.

Yes, I was born in Cuba and I’m very grateful and fortunate that my family sent me to the U.S. in 1960 when I was 13 years old.

Jorge A. Mata

High Point

Is it the needles?

I’m concerned by lack of vaccinations among some of our citizens and don’t understand why protecting themselves and their families from this deadly disease isn’t first on their list of important things to do.

We at Abbotswood have had our shots for months now and feel very good about it. They take good care of us here. Who is taking care of you?

I have had both shots but cringe every time I have to see a needle entering an arm on TV. What if they stopped showing us these painful and frightening things? Would participation increase? It’s worth a try.