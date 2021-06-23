Thursday's letters

A slap in the face
Once again politicians show they only care about themselves. According to the Rhino Times, the Guilford County commissioners have voted themselves a 50% raise effective July 1. Wow ... a $10,000 increase in pay!
Their salary range is from $31,200 to $34,800. A county employee making $15 an hour working a 40-hour week for 52 weeks makes the same as a county commissioner working fewer hours. This figure does not include the “hidden” benefits the commissioners receive.
I propose everybody, including myself, who is on Social Security, shall immediately be allowed to vote on a pay raise for ourselves. I would be ecstatic to receive $10,000 more a year in benefits.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
Self-inflicted misery
Regarding the column by Thomas Warren and Kimberly G. Miller (“End the suffering in Cuba,” June 22):
Cuba’s communist government has managed to enslave the population since 1959 and I do mean enslave. How else do you describe a medical doctor who is sent to another country sometimes for years while Cuba’s government gets paid for his services, while the doctor gets very little?
Warren and Miller blame the Cuban Americans and politics for the failed policies of the United States; maybe the misery in Cuba is the results of the failed policies of the Cuban government. The Cuban state uses as an excuse the sanctions for not buying material from the U.S., but medical exports have been expressly authorized since 1992, and only recently the U.S. committed to giving 10 million syringes to Cuba for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Cuba imports 16 times more chicken from the U.S. than from the second supplier, Brazil. Cuba’s government buys chicken from the U.S. for $1 and sells it to its people for $7! And yet the writers blame the embargo for the Cuban people’s misery. Cubans are miserable because of the tyranny of the communist government.
Yes, I was born in Cuba and I’m very grateful and fortunate that my family sent me to the U.S. in 1960 when I was 13 years old.
Jorge A. Mata
High Point
Is it the needles?
I’m concerned by lack of vaccinations among some of our citizens and don’t understand why protecting themselves and their families from this deadly disease isn’t first on their list of important things to do.
We at Abbotswood have had our shots for months now and feel very good about it. They take good care of us here. Who is taking care of you?
I have had both shots but cringe every time I have to see a needle entering an arm on TV. What if they stopped showing us these painful and frightening things? Would participation increase? It’s worth a try.
Bless all dads who got their shots before Sunday to celebrate life and family.
I know my dad would have if he were still here.
Gay Cheney
Greensboro
A good deed
I just wanted someone to know there are still good, honest people out there. I went into Trader Joe’s this past Saturday. I lost my money clip in the parking lot.
When I went back early Sunday early evening, someone had turned in a plain brown leather money clip with cash in it. I’m going to try to find out who it was.
This reinforced my faith in people. Whether it be a customer or an employee, that individual deserves thanks and praise. So, thank you and bless you. The clip meant a lot to me because it was my dad’s.
Steven Scheck
Greensboro
Smoke and mirrors
With the enactment of the Juneteenth federal holiday it is time to celebrate. It has been a long time coming and I thank God for it.
However, it is interesting how our legislators can pass this law with bipartisan support but end up in a stalemate in what Juneteenth is really all about, which is racial equality, racial justice and liberty for all regardless of one’s ethnicity.
The fact is that if we lift one another up we will lift all of America up. But as long as some are determined to keep the knee on the necks of other human beings who God has created in his image and likeness, we will incur God’s wrath on America. That’s because how we treat our fellow man is how we treat God.
The Bible said it best in Matthew 25:40: “Inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these, My brethren, you did it to Me.”
Frederick Eily
Roxboro