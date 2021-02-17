Thursday's letters

He's no Pollyanna

The Merriam-Webster definition of "Pollyanna" is a person characterized by irrepressible optimism. So, what I originally thought was that you were printing in poor taste a political cartoon aimed at being disrespectful to our much-loved lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson.

Our lieutenant governor is the ultimate in optimism with faith in the people of this nation and in North Carolina. But be aware that he is neither foolish nor blindly optimistic. He will undoubtedly stand up against the liberal left, which is attempting to indoctrinate our children of school age into believing the United States and its history are tarnished and lacking in integrity.

Integrity is an important word you should consider before you attempt to discredit this amazing man! He has no political experience, no political connections, but he does have the caring in his heart to see your children thrive, learn and be proud of this great country — a man who earned his position by meeting you, the people of North Carolina, shaking your hand and promising to do his best.

I am proud to call him friend.

Diane Parnell

Reidsville