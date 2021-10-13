Thursday's letters

Nowhere. Radio silence.

Is this lieutenant governor the best this state has to offer? I hope not. If this is the best we can do, is it any wonder North Carolina consistently ranks at the bottom of every list comparing states on poverty, education, unemployment benefits, health care coverage and so on?

Let’s be honest. Robinson is an embarrassment, not only here but also nationally. It’s wonderful to know that our fellow U.S. citizens, including those in positions to make decisions about where to locate their businesses, can again see how welcoming North Carolina is. Does anyone remember the HB 2 fiasco?

This is not the first time the lieutenant governor expressed derogatory and hateful sentiments about some of our fellow North Carolinians. However, it is truly a sad state of affairs when those who can speak out to finally say this time that Robinson has gone too far, do not.

North Carolina deserves so much better.

Ken Stiles

Greensboro

Say it like it is