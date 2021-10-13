Thursday's letters

End animal torture
Hallelujah! Someone in the woke, PC, mainstream media has finally decided that torturing millions of animals to death every year is an atrocity and must stop!
Kathleen Parker (“Time to rethink how we use animals to test pharmaceuticals,” Oct. 13) is a rare breath of fresh air, amidst all the systemic racism, defund police and gender rights folderol flooding the media. The FDA Modernization Act, which she supports, is actually far too limited in scope. The Humane Research and Testing Act of 2021 (H.R. 1744) and the Puppy Protection Act (H.R. 2442/S. 4757) also must be passed, if we are to finally end this ugly business.
All of you easily offended college students might want to abandon your safe spaces and coloring books for a real cause, a cause actually worth fighting for. After all, your professors are often heavily involved in this slaughter of innocent animals. Any of you have a pet beagle? Well, more than 50,000 are raised to be tortured to death every single year.
Do something decent and worthwhile for a change. Democrats, you abandoned wolves to be slaughtered by the Trumpers. Time to get back on track for animal rights decency!
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
No to abortion
Answering Tom Campbell’s op-ed on abortion (“Another man sounds off on abortion,” Oct. 10) point by point:
1. Just as many women are opposed to abortion as men.
2. A pre-born baby is a separate body from its mother. A woman has rights over her body but should not have them over another body.
3. Many pro-life folks are opposed to capital punishment. Anyway, you cannot compare taking the life of a convicted murderer to that of an innocent, pre-born baby.
4. It has always been legal to abort the pre-born to save the life of the mother and should remain so.
5. Pregnancy from rape or incest is a tragic situation, to say the least, but it is not the fault of the innocent baby. There are many couples desiring to adopt.
6. If abortion is wrong, it should not matter if the mother is aware of being pregnant or not. Ignorance of pregnancy is not the baby’s fault. He or she is a life!
Harry Smith
Eden
Missing in action
Where are North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and state House Speaker Tim Moore?
Noticeably missing while state and national media reports on the most recent homophobic and transphobic statements unleashed by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
Nowhere. Radio silence.
Is this lieutenant governor the best this state has to offer? I hope not. If this is the best we can do, is it any wonder North Carolina consistently ranks at the bottom of every list comparing states on poverty, education, unemployment benefits, health care coverage and so on?
Let’s be honest. Robinson is an embarrassment, not only here but also nationally. It’s wonderful to know that our fellow U.S. citizens, including those in positions to make decisions about where to locate their businesses, can again see how welcoming North Carolina is. Does anyone remember the HB 2 fiasco?
This is not the first time the lieutenant governor expressed derogatory and hateful sentiments about some of our fellow North Carolinians. However, it is truly a sad state of affairs when those who can speak out to finally say this time that Robinson has gone too far, do not.
North Carolina deserves so much better.
Ken Stiles
Greensboro
Say it like it is
While watching television one day, I saw parents lined up with their children on the first day of school. Every child and parent was masked except for one mother and her little girl. That mother was smiling down at her child with a look of pride and love. It really confused me. It made me wonder if parents would play Russian roulette with their children’s lives if the name of the mask mandate changed.
I would like to hear Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, say it like it really is. Right now he says he will penalize any school district in his state for instituting mask mandates because parents have the right to decide what to do with their own children.
If the name changed from “mask mandate” to the “protect our children mask mandate,” he would have to say that parents have the right to allow their own children to go to school unprotected from a deadly, virulent disease.
Let’s go a step further. What if the name of the Green New Deal, which would address climate change, was changed to the “Save Humanity Bill”? Let’s start saying it like it is and see what happens.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville