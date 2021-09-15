Thursday's letters

Not normal
While we all want things to be normal again, they are not, because of people who refuse to get vaccinated and to be masked against COVID-19.
We all love folk fests and fair days because they make us feel that life is back to normal. I found it especially odd that on the front page of today’s paper (Sept. 14) there seem to be two opposing thoughts. The first article states “You can get it just like that,” which explains how easily you can get sick and quickly hospitalized from COVID-19.
The second article directly below talks about “Fair days ahead” and the Central Carolina Fair. I expect children and adults will, for the most part, be mostly unmasked for this event — making the unvaccinated children especially vulnerable. While we want normal, pretending that it is does not make it so.
Tennie Skladanowski
Greensboro
Selfish self-ID
Some thoughts about a Sunday letter, “Masks and dining” (Sept. 12):
The writer’s last paragraph states that occasionally someone will mention he’s not wearing a mask, to which he replies, “I self-identify as someone who does not need one.”
I would like to propose a couple more ways he can identify himself. He also should be stating: “I am also capable of spreading a dangerous virus that could make someone very ill or even worse. I also could be making medical personnels’ lives even more stressful, if that’s possible. I could be carrying a virus that can and will continue to mutate, possibly unleashing an even more vaccine-resistant and deadlier version of COVID.”
Hopefully, he will rethink his self-identification and change his mind, but I’m afraid it’s very doubtful.
Deborah Printup
Jamestown
California’s loss
Good people of California:
Apparently you were unable to muster enough troops to defeat the liberal elements in your state, including the extremely powerful teachers union — a union that made every effort not to return to the classrooms to teach your children and whose leaders favor more “fluid” instruction methods, like teaching your children that 2+2 does not necessarily equal 4, etc. That has created an “educational” system in which a huge majority of minorities are performing well below grade level.
The voters decided to maintain the Democratically controlled state government bureaucracy that rivals Washington, D.C. That has converted the formerly beautiful, fiscally responsible/self-sufficient, most pleasant state into one from which its citizens and businesses are fleeing in droves.
During his campaign, Gov. Gavin Newsom never mentioned any of the positive things he had done, because there were none. His lone strategy, supported by his celebrity friends and the media, was to convince enough voters that the very capable Larry Elder, who is Black, was Donald Trump in blackface, and that he was a white supremacist.
How absurd.
Unfortunately, it worked. Another example of liberal emotion trumping conservative reason.
When will we learn?
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Saints and heroes
Who are these people who work 12-hour shifts day after day caring for hospitalized people? Where do they get the strength, professionalism and empathy to dedicate themselves to doing their best to save the lives of the sick and assist the dying?
Where do they get the tolerance to treat equally those who selfishly refused to do all to avoid illness in consideration of themselves and those victimized by their neglect? They certainly do not do this for the money. They are saints and heroes and should be regarded as such.
Thank you, all health care workers who are faithfully fulfilling their dedicated service to all humans in their care. Full disclosure: My daughter is a nurse. A tired and frustrated but still-serving nurse.
Ellen Roethling
Greensboro
Silence on Saudis
Please do not forget that the majority of the men that attacked our country on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia. We need a government that opposes all dictatorships. The two-party appeasement of the House of Saud is shameful.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
Fort Bragg’s name
Regarding the article “’Like it or not,’ Fort Bragg will be renamed; now it’s just a question of what” (Sept. 14):
The article states the Gen. Braxton Bragg served in the Mexican-American War and fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War and owned slaves. U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson suggested naming the local post after Braxton Bragg’s Union cousin, Edward S. Bragg. If that is the case, why rename it at all?
Stupidity and the loss of common sense at the government level has reached a new high.
John Lester
Reidsville