Thursday's letters

Not normal

While we all want things to be normal again, they are not, because of people who refuse to get vaccinated and to be masked against COVID-19.

We all love folk fests and fair days because they make us feel that life is back to normal. I found it especially odd that on the front page of today’s paper (Sept. 14) there seem to be two opposing thoughts. The first article states “You can get it just like that,” which explains how easily you can get sick and quickly hospitalized from COVID-19.

The second article directly below talks about “Fair days ahead” and the Central Carolina Fair. I expect children and adults will, for the most part, be mostly unmasked for this event — making the unvaccinated children especially vulnerable. While we want normal, pretending that it is does not make it so.

Tennie Skladanowski

Greensboro

Selfish self-ID

Some thoughts about a Sunday letter, “Masks and dining” (Sept. 12):

The writer’s last paragraph states that occasionally someone will mention he’s not wearing a mask, to which he replies, “I self-identify as someone who does not need one.”