Thursday's letters

Good loser Trump
A letter in Sunday’s paper (Nov. 7) criticized the News & Record and the Democrats for understating the importance of the Virginia election loss. The writer ponders: “You would think the losers would take a moment of introspection to discover why they lost, and thus improve themselves. Well, of course not.”
The Democrats could follow the example set by that great Republican, Donald Trump. After losing by 7 million votes how did he improve himself? Well, he had already started the Big Lie before the election, so he simply accelerated it, without any evidence whatsoever. With Rudy Giuliani’s help he generated dozens of lawsuits questioning the results.
When virtually all these phony lawsuits were thrown out, he just lied louder and finally tried to overthrow the government by a violent attack on the Capitol. I suppose to the writer this is improving yourself.
So Terry McAuliffe, you now have permission to lie about the results and threaten the secretary of state of Virginia to find enough votes to make you the winner. If that fails, it’s time to take over the state government by violence. Maybe that would put an end to the Confederacy once and for all.
Earle Bower
Greensboro
Inappropriate
In his recent column, Rabbi Mark Cohn ("Lt. Gov. Robinson's language is harmful," Nov. 8) takes aim at Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for “antisemitic and homophobic comments.” The lieutenant governor’s comments were so upsetting to Rabbi Cohn that, within a few hours of hearing about them, he called more than 30 other rabbis and cantors who agreed to sign a letter chastising Robinson. I’m curious to know if Rabbi Cohn or any of the other signees took the time to go to the lieutenant governor’s Facebook page to see what he actually said and his explanation for his comments which some (including Cohen) have distorted to be against the LGBTQ community.
More importantly to me than whether or not Lt. Gov. Robinson may have offended some with his strong comments is his revelation of some of the books that are available in many of our North Carolina schools. Specifically, the books "George" and "Gender Queer." I would like to know if Rabbi Cohn and his signees are familiar with these books and are they OK with them being available to our school children?
I agree with the lieutenant governor’s assessment that the books are borderline pornographic and inappropriate for distribution to children. It’s a shame that Rabbi Cohn seems to be more upset about somebody getting their feelings hurt than our school children being exposed to clearly inappropriate books.
Rob Foust
Jamestown
Socialism vs. fascism
The letter to the editor "What about fascism?" (Nov. 5) beautifully summarized my thoughts about and fears for our country. The support by Republicans for fascist actions, including hate mongering, an attempted coup, white supremacy and yet their "fear" of "socialism," is inexplicable.
When did the fear of "socialism" trump the fear of "fascism"?
Progressive Democrats don't even want "socialism," per se — they want a capitalist social democracy where there is a safety net for everyone, a thriving middle class, free and fair elections, respect for ethnic and racial differences, and for LGBTQ folks. They want a a free country governed by laws and with liberty and justice for all.
Democrats also want protections for the right to vote and urgent action on the critical existential threat to humanity represented by climate change. What is there to fear about this?
Try as I may I cannot understand how Republicans, who want "small government" with no one telling them what to do, could bear to live in a dictatorship where they would have little to no say about anything and no protection from abuse and corruption.
Do they think a "benign" dictatorship is possible? I think not and wouldn't bet my freedom on it!
Judith Hartsook
Burlington
Sears' success
The success of the family of Virginia’s Black female lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears, is what America’s founding principles intended. Yes, for decades/generations America did not fulfill those intentions for our Black citizens; quite the contrary. But that was then (past history) and this is now, and is our future. We should not dwell on the negative aspects of our past, but instead look now and forward to America’s great successes.
Dr. Martin Luther King, thank you for all you accomplished for your people and for America. But with all respect, Dr. King, move over; Winsome Sears and all she represents (hard work; education; self-reliance; responsible nuclear family unity; service to, and love of, country) is coming through like a breath (a hurricane) of fresh air!
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Hooked on gas
Good grief! Gas prices are rising with fossil fuel energy geopolitics rebounding. President Biden now calls for OPEC to boost oil output to lower U.S. gas prices and inflation.
Despite world leaders at the U.N. COP26 trying to combat climate change, the global economy still thirsts for more fossil fuel. The “refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil” is why we pay more at the pump, said Biden in Glasgow, ironically asking for more oil production, as did other world leaders. Let’s consider that the fossil fuel industry still benefits from subsidies of $11 million every minute, according to the International Monetary Fund.
In short order, we need to address our climate crisis, which transcends all other problems, to save humanity’s fate. Historically, the Industrial Revolution took a century to change our economic lifestyles, contributing to our “Anthropocene” era of deleterious human impact on Mother Nature.
We must urgently transition our energy economies to decarbonize within one generation. Yes, this is a time of crisis, yet a time of great opportunity with bipartisan support of American infrastructure investment and jobs. Call for a carbon price policy that leaves no one behind as we innovate toward renewable energy.
Minta Phillips
Julian