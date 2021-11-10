Thursday's letters

Inappropriate

In his recent column, Rabbi Mark Cohn ("Lt. Gov. Robinson's language is harmful," Nov. 8) takes aim at Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for “antisemitic and homophobic comments.” The lieutenant governor’s comments were so upsetting to Rabbi Cohn that, within a few hours of hearing about them, he called more than 30 other rabbis and cantors who agreed to sign a letter chastising Robinson. I’m curious to know if Rabbi Cohn or any of the other signees took the time to go to the lieutenant governor’s Facebook page to see what he actually said and his explanation for his comments which some (including Cohen) have distorted to be against the LGBTQ community.

More importantly to me than whether or not Lt. Gov. Robinson may have offended some with his strong comments is his revelation of some of the books that are available in many of our North Carolina schools. Specifically, the books "George" and "Gender Queer." I would like to know if Rabbi Cohn and his signees are familiar with these books and are they OK with them being available to our school children?