Thursday's letters

Grow up

We hear about vaccine hesitancy (VH) these days. Unvaccinated health care professionals say they do not trust the science. None seem to have degrees in virology, epidemiology or biostatistics — degrees that would add credence to their claims about faulty science.

When many of these same VH folks are about to be intubated in the ICU they relent and ask for the vaccine — too late, and once they get really sick, they are treated with experimental drugs to save their lives — drugs for which the testing in less advanced than the COVID vaccines. Ironic, eh?

If you are one of these folks protesting workplace vaccination requirements, grow up. To those health care providers on picket lines: You will likely get fired and will not find a job as the nation is moving toward requiring full vaccination and probably lockdown again. As Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey says: “Folks are supposed to have common sense. It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

As millions become infected, the virus is replicating and may give rise to a strain that could defeat our current vaccines. Then what will you say to your family and community?

William Dudley