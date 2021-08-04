Thursday's letters

Grow up
We hear about vaccine hesitancy (VH) these days. Unvaccinated health care professionals say they do not trust the science. None seem to have degrees in virology, epidemiology or biostatistics — degrees that would add credence to their claims about faulty science.
When many of these same VH folks are about to be intubated in the ICU they relent and ask for the vaccine — too late, and once they get really sick, they are treated with experimental drugs to save their lives — drugs for which the testing in less advanced than the COVID vaccines. Ironic, eh?
If you are one of these folks protesting workplace vaccination requirements, grow up. To those health care providers on picket lines: You will likely get fired and will not find a job as the nation is moving toward requiring full vaccination and probably lockdown again. As Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey says: “Folks are supposed to have common sense. It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”
As millions become infected, the virus is replicating and may give rise to a strain that could defeat our current vaccines. Then what will you say to your family and community?
William Dudley
Greensboro
Reverse psychology
I have come up with a simple solution of how to get most of the people who are refusing to get vaccinations to quickly change their minds and rush to get the vaccinations. All President Biden has to do is to hold a news conference in which he says he is going to sign an executive order that Republicans and Trump supporters not be allowed to have the vaccinations.
He could also enlist Nancy Pelosi to stand with him, nodding her head in agreement as he makes this statement. If they did this, the health departments and hospitals across the country would be mobbed (using Jan. 6 methods) within 24 hours demanding that they get the vaccinations.
And they would walk out with smiles on their faces. Mission accomplished!
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Leftist boondoggle
I fully recognize that our nation’s infrastructure needs some upgrades and repairs. However, the proposed dollar amount and contents of the bill are excessive.
First, a bill of more than 2,700 pages is reminiscent of the Obamacare bill — full of unknown, unnecessary, unneeded and leftist agenda items.
Second, the immense dollar amount of the bill is both unnecessary and threatens our nation with hyperinflation.
Third, though government has little choice but to chip in on infrastructure, those industries that have allowed said infrastructure to deteriorate, and that benefit monetarily from it, should be the ones paying for this.
Fourth, and as alluded above, the cramming of leftist ideology and agenda into this bill is offensive and unconscionable.
Fifth, Republicans and any sane person should not allow this Trojan horse of a bill to succeed, ushering in another subsequent, $3.5 trillion bill. (It is truly mind-blowing that the leftists in Congress actually readily admit to their plan!)
Stand up; speak up; oppose this administration’s blatant, arrogant, imperialistic actions via executive orders and party-line legislation.
True constitutional, conservative representatives of the people should find no common ground with such a bill.
Rocky Herring
Gibsonville
Hope have I
“Hope have I that each of you will take some action to save Earth from destruction.”
That is the phrasing that I submitted to the News & Record (Aug. 1). Yet it was changed to: “I have hope that each of you will take some action to save Earth from destruction.”
Usually when writing I try not to begin a sentence with “I” because it can be considered narcissistic.
Another reason that I wanted emphasis on the word “hope” and therefore, use it as the first word in the sentence is that when Hospice called me recently to lend its assistance, the person on the other end politely asked, “Are you at peace? Do you have hope?”
Hope have I that whoever buys this house will allow all the native trees, shrubs and flowering plants to survive. Wildlife loves a messy garden!
Hope have I that the work begun a few years ago on removing invasive plant species from the Bog Garden will continue. May similar environmentally friendly projects continue throughout our globe!
Forgiveness have I toward Mr. Allen Johnson for changing my exact wording, for editing is his job.
May each of you be blessed with all the goodness that you wish!
Judy Stierand
Whitsett