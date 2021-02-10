Thursday's letters

Our unkempt city

We are in agreement with Alan Stockard's letter, "Literally ... a Mess," about the pervasive litter in Greensboro. Taxes are high in Greensboro and yet the city is awash in refuse and trash in the roadways, at curbside and in storm drains.

This unsanitary litter attracts rodents, insects and disease, and is detrimental to the health of residents and to the environment. Mayors Keith Holliday and Carolyn Allen never let the city get in such terrible shape. They kept the "green" in Greensboro.

City of Greensboro Mobile Litter Patrol, street sweeping and island cleaning crews are efficient and hardworking and we appreciate their excellent service whenever they are in our Highland Park neighborhood.

But they are under-supported by the city and need to be scheduled much more frequently in high traffic and known problem areas. The street-cleaning department needs to be made a priority by city administration.

Additionally, North Carolina has anti-littering laws and the city should be doing much more to enforce these laws, and its own municipal anti-littering and neglect of premise ordinances and codes.

Julie and Bill Liszka