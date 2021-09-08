Thursday's letters

R.I.P., truth

I don’t think in my 74 years I have ever been as sad for our country as I am now. Truth has come to mean practically nothing to many in our country. As long as they hear what they want to hear, they accept it as being true.

We have politicians who are willing to say anything false if it means they will get votes.

We have a Congress that is willing to say anything false to avoid impeaching possibly the most vile, immoral man who has ever been elected and who attempted to destroy our democracy.

We have state government representatives who are willing to say anything to stop the people from voting against them and then tell lies about why they are doing it.

We have people who say they are Christians whose inner hatred toward others have supported evil politicians.

We have police officers and active military and veterans who are willing to use violence against their own brothers and sisters in law enforcement defending our government.

All of this is based on lies that they are told and want to believe as truth. The truth about lies is that you eventually pay a price for accepting them.

Lee A. Gable