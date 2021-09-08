Thursday's letters

R.I.P., truth
I don’t think in my 74 years I have ever been as sad for our country as I am now. Truth has come to mean practically nothing to many in our country. As long as they hear what they want to hear, they accept it as being true.
We have politicians who are willing to say anything false if it means they will get votes.
We have a Congress that is willing to say anything false to avoid impeaching possibly the most vile, immoral man who has ever been elected and who attempted to destroy our democracy.
We have state government representatives who are willing to say anything to stop the people from voting against them and then tell lies about why they are doing it.
We have people who say they are Christians whose inner hatred toward others have supported evil politicians.
We have police officers and active military and veterans who are willing to use violence against their own brothers and sisters in law enforcement defending our government.
All of this is based on lies that they are told and want to believe as truth. The truth about lies is that you eventually pay a price for accepting them.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Masks work
There is much misinformation regarding the purpose of masking during this pandemic. Unfortunately, some supposedly well-educated and influential leaders such as physicians, nurses and teachers adhere to outmoded concepts about the purpose and function of a two-ply mask. (Bandanas and kerchiefs don’t even count.)
Those who decry the inconvenience cling to the idea that virus particles are so small they can easily penetrate the mask so that it’s worthless. Not so. The key is the mode of transmission. This highly infectious virus must have some sort of vehicle to get from one host to the next. It has no wings, it has no feet, so it requires a vehicle to be transmitted. That is an aerosol. Aerosols equate to moisture and they are generated when someone exhales, coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, etc., especially in a closed environment — a poorly ventilated room or even a large venue crowded with many unmasked people.
Please wear a mask and protect your neighbor as well as yourself. It’s a proven, inexpensive, caring thing to do. We all want to return to normal living but we are destined for another two to three years of restrictions if we all don’t work together with the combination of masking, distancing, washing hands and vaccination. Find a spot and get your shot!
Ray Sullivan, M.D.
Greensboro
How it happened
Here is why the 20-year fiasco (2,400 soldiers killed, $2 trillion wasted) of Afghanistan happened and why something like it is very likely to happen again. First, we do not follow our own Constitution that clearly states “Congress has the power to declare war” and we do not insist on national service.
Our military is treated like a mercenary force available for use at the discretion of the president. It should be no surprise that undeclared wars initiated by presidential fiat and fought by only a tiny fraction of the population are unsuccessful and unproductive. Look at every undeclared war since the end of World War II ... all disasters and all supported to the very end by spurious intelligence work motivated more to support the rationale for starting the war than to honestly assess what is really happening (perfect example: the “surprise” that the Afghan Army which we had been “training” for 20 years collapsed in less than three weeks upon our withdrawal).
Until we demand that our presidents and congressional leaders follow the clearly stated concept that only Congress can declare war and that wars require national service, we can be fairly certain of repeating the cycle.
Kent Boyles
Greensboro
Limb-loss aid
More than 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Deborah Ross to co-sponsor the Triple A Study Act (S. 1089/H.R. 2461).
The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system and private insurers will all benefit from this information.
As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was difficult, and I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity so they can live the life they want to live.
The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.
Ronald Johnson
Apex
The writer is a volunteer for the Amputee Coalition.