Thursday's letters

Can we do more?

It’s so difficult to watch the people of Ukraine being bombed out of their homes for no reason. I want to scream every time I see it on the news and I hope that Putin is assassinated as soon as possible. (Not something my upbringing ever taught me.)

I understand and agree that we don’t want a World War III, but isn’t there something we can do to help these people? I support World Central Kitchen, an organization that dives right into the fray or emergency to supply food to those in need. What else can we do?

I hope and pray that our undercover intelligence agencies are helping, even though they cannot say they are. Is it movie magic that makes us think and hope this is the case?

How does Putin have the power over so many nations? He is smart and has cyber hackers who can disrupt the world. Why aren’t we prepared for this? It’s been talked about for years but we procrastinate, thinking it won’t happen to us.

We need something that works. Diplomacy and sanctions have done little for this poor nation that is being obliterated by an evil monster.

If you’re a Putin fan, go to Russia!

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Sir Elton rocks!

Something big was going on

in Greensboro on Tuesday night.

Kudos to Greensboro Coliseum Director Matt Brown and his team. More than two years ago Elton John announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Originally Greensboro was the only North Carolina city included on the tour.

Because of COVID the show was postponed twice. Originally, the show had been scheduled for May 23, 2020, my birthday.

The cities that attempt to compete with Greensboro for the entertainment dollar had to be green with envy Tuesday night.

Elton John and his unbelievable musicians put on a flawless, one-of-a-kind blockbuster show for 25,000-plus fans.

Greensboro, it was big, big, big and our city was again put on the national entertainment map. Thank you, Matt Brown and team.

Lynn Haley

Greensboro

Support our schools

Amid exciting announcements about the Toyota electric battery plant and Boom Supersonic locating at the megasite and Piedmont Triad International Airport, respectively, our community can support the upcoming bond referendum and fund safe, modern, accessible, renovated and tech-ready schools for Guilford County’s children — critical components for workforce preparedness.

The Guilford County primary election ballot includes a proposal for a $1.7 billion school bond that addresses critical needs in our schools. Also, there is a proposal for a fraction of a penny (0.25%) sales-and-use tax to help fund the school bond. This bond builds on the initial investment from the $300 million bond passed in 2020 to provide upgrades at every school in the district.

Visiting the website gcsnc.com/domain/22962, I heard principals at Grimsley High School, Jackson Middle School and Northwood Elementary School explaining why these bonds are needed. They shared their concerns about developing the future workforce, investing now, ensuring aspirations and goals for our children, and renovating and rebuilding old and deteriorating schools.

I encourage all citizens to be SMART and vote YES for the bonds and a fraction-of-a-penny sales tax. Education is everyone’s business. Now is our opportunity. We can’t squander it.

Susan Shore Schwartz

Greensboro

Viral politics

More than 5 million people have died from COVID-19. The pandemic has put all of our lives on hold for the last two years and put thousands of people out of work. So, logically, we would want to do everything we can to get our lives back to normal and protect ourselves from this deadly disease. However, there are many people who refuse to take the necessary precautions because of their personal politics. It is utterly insane that a person would refuse to wear a mask, risking exposure to COVID-19, just because someone on Fox News isn’t a fan of Dr. Fauci.

The politicization of this pandemic has gotten out of hand, to the point where it is preventing us from moving past the disease. Masks and vaccines may not be 100% effective, but they are our best defense against COVID-19 and we shouldn’t let our prejudices stop us from taking advantage of them.

We must learn to put aside our politics and prioritize the safety and well-being of Americans above all else.

Morgan Isaacson

Greensboro

End the food tax

So I’ve been reading a lot in the newspaper lately about how we should make food more accessible.

Here’s a notion: We could finally fully repeal the food tax, imposed as a “temporary measure” by Gov. “Food Tax Terry” Sanford (D) in 1961.

Austin Morris

Colfax