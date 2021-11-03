Thursday's letters

Red tide
Apparently our neighbors to the north (Virginians) did not get the word. Critical race theory didn’t catch on. Teachers’ unions dictatorial policies were ineffective, in the classrooms and in Tuesday’s voting booths. Those “deplorables” had the last word. Supposed racism was rejected; meritocracy triumphs.
A white successful businessman governor, a Jamaican-born, articulate, qualified Black female lieutenant governor and apparently a highly qualified Latino attorney general. How much more diversity and inclusion does the radical left demand? Let’s hope this is a harbinger of things to come, nationwide.
Frankly, I was losing confidence in the general public’s ability to use commonsense reasoning in choosing its leaders. Apparently, the sleeping giant has awakened, at least in Virginia. I guess there’s a reason Virginia has provided more U.S. presidents than any other state. Must be something in the water.
In this case, it was the use of what’s between their ears.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Bonds? No.
A letter writer on Oct. 31 noted that the Guilford County Schools do a poor job of maintaining our school buildings. This is another reason to oppose the $1.7 billion bond issue. If I don’t maintain my home, I don’t get money to build another one. Why reward poor performance?
Meanwhile, what is happening to the $300 million from the last bond and the extra $307 million in COVID emergency funds? Why should we raise taxes to spend $1.7 billion more?
Meanwhile, our schools are failing in their most vital mission. Elementary students are failing the proficiency test in reading and math (64% and 58%), middle school students are failing the tests (61% and 66%) and high school students are failing the tests (42% and 62%). Why would we invest more in a failing institution? Additionally, enrollment is down about 5% since 2018-2019 and is declining.
We should expect 1) demonstrated success from our schools defined as 70% pass rates on proficiency tests; 2) schools to be maintained so they don’t fall apart; and 3) accountability on spending $300 million of bond money and $300 million of extra COVID money.
Bottom line: Vote against the next school bond issue.
Eugene Parker
Greensboro
Police and COVID
Even though more than 460 U.S. law enforcement officers have died from COVID infections, numerous police unions are suggested that their cities’ vaccination mandates be ignored.
Logically, police officers have a responsibility to get vaccinated. Daily they interact with the public and could easily spread the virus unknowingly.
Ever more importantly, what would Jesus do?
Dick Foster
Greensboro
Some thoughts
When there are those who, looking back to defend an imagined past, wish to prevent us reading of such subjects in our libraries, maybe those are just the subjects we should make sure are studied to ground our future.
(And when an inspiration to share such a thought comes on, maybe it also would be good for this paper not to be making it necessary to dig through old issues to find how and where to send a letter to the editor — just saying.)
Pete Campbell
Greensboro
Mythmakers
Fox is broadcasting a Tucker Carlson special called “Patriot Purge.” It’s about the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol being a “false flag” operation.
The program alleges that the Capitol riot was organized by the FBI. It suggests that it was part of government’s attack on American citizens in “a new war on terror.” Right ...
The owner of Fox knows that that isn’t true, but also knowing his audience, he’s giving Fox viewers tuning into Fox Nation what they want to believe. In the real world you don’t get to call what you want to believe facts. In the real world there actually are facts.
The FBI didn’t plan and coordinate the attack on the Capitol. Trump supporters did. The people arrested and charged are all supporters of Trump. No FBI personnel have been arrested.
FBI Director Christopher Wray didn’t speak at the morning’s “Stop the Steal” rally, which incited the march to, and attack on, the Capitol. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, did. Donald Trump Jr. also did, as did other Trump family members. You know who else spoke? Donald Trump.
If Tucker Carlson wants to perpetuate the ridiculous myth of the Capitol riot being a false flag operation, it shouldn’t be on any Fox channel; it should be on the science fiction channel.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Dems and schools
As the president of the American Federation of Teachers campaigns with Terry McAuliffe (D) in the waning days of his unsuccessful race for Virginia governor, can anyone doubt that our public schools are now an arm of the Democratic Party?
Austin Morris
Colfax