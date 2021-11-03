Thursday's letters

Ever more importantly, what would Jesus do?

Dick Foster

Greensboro

Some thoughts

When there are those who, looking back to defend an imagined past, wish to prevent us reading of such subjects in our libraries, maybe those are just the subjects we should make sure are studied to ground our future.

(And when an inspiration to share such a thought comes on, maybe it also would be good for this paper not to be making it necessary to dig through old issues to find how and where to send a letter to the editor — just saying.)

Pete Campbell

Greensboro

Mythmakers

Fox is broadcasting a Tucker Carlson special called “Patriot Purge.” It’s about the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol being a “false flag” operation.

The program alleges that the Capitol riot was organized by the FBI. It suggests that it was part of government’s attack on American citizens in “a new war on terror.” Right ...