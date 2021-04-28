Thursday's letters

What’s in our water?

In Tuesday’s article (“Group sues over wastewater deal between city and state,” April 27) lawsuits were announced from downstream municipalities against the T.Z. Osborne Treatment Plant for releasing higher levels of 1,4-dioxane, a probable carcinogen.

This means lawyers make more money and the industries bear costs, which they pass on to us. We pay either way.

What if we looked upstream a bit? Why does the FDA allow these chemicals in our beauty and cosmetic products in the first place? We rely on the FDA to protect us. There are thousands of chemicals for the sake of beauty that are allowed in the U.S. that are not allowed in other countries. And then we are shocked when the cancer numbers continue to rise.

What if consumers had a list of what products contain 1,4-dioxane? How could the public learn about these dangers that are slipped into food and other products? I just looked it up online and found a list of products I could choose not to purchase.

If sales go down, maybe manufacturers could put pressure on the industry to make safer products for us. Why are we waiting to react until the chemicals are in our streams?

Sarah Arnett