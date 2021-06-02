Thursday's letters

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Barbecue fraud

In divided times we need to remember the things that unite us. For instance, since moving away from Greensboro and the Old North State, I have come to realize the level of disrespect that is bestowed upon our people.

I searched for barbecue in my area, in and around Washington, D.C., thinking that there should be a chance of having real barbecue here; I’m not that far from the Tarheel State, after all. But the search results revealed an ugly truth that I must share with you.

In places outside of the Twelfth State, people serve what’s called “Carolinas Style” barbecue. Nothing’s more saddening and enraging than ordering barbecue, and being served mustard slop. (This is completely glossing over those who try to use barbecue as a verb — i.e., “We are barbecuing this weekend” — which we all know is wrong and thus need not be addressed here.)

It is important to advocate for what is right. As for me, I will not stop spreading the gospel of North Carolina’s delicacy. Without our voices, someone in another state could be served “Carolinas Style” barbecue without the requisite disclaimer defining the term.