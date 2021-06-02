Thursday's letters

On critical thinking
Cal Thomas (“Newspeak and Ministry of Truth 2.0,” May 30), wrote: “Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is reportedly considering the development of tools that would help America’s children discern truth from lies and know when they are being fed ‘disinformation.’”
Indeed, at a Senate hearing on domestic violence in May, Mr. Mayorkas said, “We are eager … to address misinformation and disinformation ... . Our department is partnering with the Department of Education to develop a program in the K-12 arena.”
This follows from what Mayorkas wrote in a Feb. 25 Washington Post opinion piece: That the DHS is “working to increase public awareness and resilience to disinformation and false narratives that inspire domestic extremist violence.”
Mr. Mayorkas is promoting critical thinking skills — the ability to clearly and thoroughly differentiate fact from fiction, truth from lies, and weak ideological assertions from reality.
Since the rest of his column is based on a nonsequitur — that the government would be “telling especially children what they can believe and whom they can trust” — Thomas would greatly benefit by sitting in with the children for their critical thinking classes.
Teaching kids how to think is not telling them what to believe.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Barbecue fraud
In divided times we need to remember the things that unite us. For instance, since moving away from Greensboro and the Old North State, I have come to realize the level of disrespect that is bestowed upon our people.
I searched for barbecue in my area, in and around Washington, D.C., thinking that there should be a chance of having real barbecue here; I’m not that far from the Tarheel State, after all. But the search results revealed an ugly truth that I must share with you.
In places outside of the Twelfth State, people serve what’s called “Carolinas Style” barbecue. Nothing’s more saddening and enraging than ordering barbecue, and being served mustard slop. (This is completely glossing over those who try to use barbecue as a verb — i.e., “We are barbecuing this weekend” — which we all know is wrong and thus need not be addressed here.)
It is important to advocate for what is right. As for me, I will not stop spreading the gospel of North Carolina’s delicacy. Without our voices, someone in another state could be served “Carolinas Style” barbecue without the requisite disclaimer defining the term.
We cannot allow this. We must not be silent.
Cody Jones
Washington
License to survive
Having recently become aware of the fines and fees charged by our criminal justice system and the resulting suspension of the driver’s licenses of those unable to pay, I would like to add my voice to those of previous letter writers and thank them for raising awareness of this inequity.
All Guilford County residents should be concerned about this undue and unjust burden on our less-privileged citizens. The societal costs stemming from this practice are enormous and long-lasting. To give just two examples of the cost to each of us: If you are poor and can’t get to work, your family can end up homeless. If you can’t get medical care for lack of transportation, you get sick, and often the poor use the emergency department.
Guilford County has the largest number of suspended driver’s licenses in the state, at least 35,000 in 2018. Other counties are reinstating driver’s licenses in bulk instead of singly like here in Guilford, and thereby creating stronger, healthier communities.
Concerned Guilford County folks should get in touch with District Attorney Avery Crump at 336-412-7600, asking that she act expeditiously on her campaign promise to restore driver’s licenses, and that she restore them in bulk.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Snail mail
We received a nice text this weekend from our grandson thanking us for his birthday gift. The gift and a card were mailed on May 13 to be certain that it would be received by May 20, his birthday. Sadly, they were received on May 29, nine days after his birthday, and 16 days after they were deposited in our mailbox to be picked up by our mail carrier.
We don’t recall this abysmal service occurring prior to the arrival to the present management in May 2020. In spite of promises, the Postal Service certainly is not improving.
Bill Fraser
Greensboro
Accountability
Regarding the article in Tuesday’s News & Record (June 1), “Protests to be held in different cities to hold police accountable for their actions”:
It would be nice if they held protests in the same cities to hold citizens accountable for their criminal behavior. Then there would be no need to hold police accountable for their interactions with criminals.
These protesters just say it’s the cops’ fault. They never hold the criminals accountable.