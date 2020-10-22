Thursday's letters

Vote for Democrats
For the undecided:
If you think “mostly peaceful” protests are OK, vote for Democrats.
If you think defunding the police will result in a safer society, vote for Democrats.
If you think you shouldn't be allowed to think — much less say — “All Lives Matter,” vote for Democrats.
If you think people should be judged by the color or their skin, not by the content of their character, vote for Democrats.
If you think humans will go out of existence (“existential crisis”) in 10 years if we don’t do something now about climate change, vote for Democrats.
If you think charter schools and Opportunity Scholarships that allow parents to have a say in their children’s education are evil, vote for Democrats.
If you think President Trump is xenophobic for closing our borders to the Chinese on Jan. 30, vote for Democrats.
If you think voting Democratic will stop the noise, think again. Opinions contrary to those the left preaches will be branded herein as racist, xenophobic, cruel, uneducated, divisive, diabolical, despicable and deplorable; then the editorial page editor will tell you to shut up. And the noise will just get worse.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Help America
The election is just days away and our nation is in crisis. COVID hospitalizations and deaths are rising. Millions of people have lost their jobs, including 590,000 North Carolinians. The additional unemployment benefits provided by the Cares Act expired in July and many folks are going hungry and facing evictions.
But Mitch McConnell and his Republican comrades couldn't care less about the suffering of ordinary Americans. Even though President Trump has encouraged Republicans to go big — and even though Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly are close to a deal that would renew unemployment insurance, provide help for states and localities, and provide a strategic plan for containing the pandemic — McConnell refuses to bring the bill up for a vote before the election because he says Republican senators are opposed to such relief. He fears that senators up for reelection, like Thom Tillis, would be in the awkward position of voting against the bill.
The compromise bill would have to be passed before the election, but McConnell is running down the clock to Nov. 3 with the illegitimate appointment of a Supreme Court justice.
Mitch the Grinch doesn’t care if he ruins more than Christmas for millions of Americans.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
A voting plan
In this election season, it is important to plan your vote. I have taken the time to do that this year, and it has paid off.
My elderly father wanted to vote by absentee ballot and was able to do so, with great care to properly complete the back of the envelope with witness name, address and signature.
Thanks to the directions that came with the ballot, we were able to track the ballot through www.NCSBE.gov and see that it arrived at the Board of Elections and was complete.
Thanks to the Guilford County website's early voting page, my husband and I were able to look at the early voting sites' statistics to see how many people have voted at the different early voting sites on previous days. We used that information to choose a less busy site to cast our votes. We were able to avoid the lines (www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/absentee-voting-information/early-voting-one-stop-voting).
Thank you to the Guilford County Board of Elections for your good efforts to help us exercise our right to vote in this unprecedented time. I am sure there are challenges each day. The workers we encountered were friendly and helpful. And thankfully, everyone wore a mask.
Pam Strader
Greensboro
Conduct unbecoming
In “Conduct is inexcusable by military standards” (Oct. 18), there's no mention of the “bone-spur” commander in chief’s conduct. (The writer states that “officers are held to a higher standard.")
It seems the leader of the military (and the country) is not held accountable no matter what he does.
Many voters excuse Donald Trump’s despicable behavior because of some policy agenda they support. Thom Tillis seems to excuse anything Trump does — no matter how heinous.
Cal Cunningham isn't perfect, but there's a good chance he is much superior to our commander in chief and his yes-men/women. Democrats can vote like Republicans and say, “I don’t like what Cunningham did, but he will work to make needed changes in our country.”
Politicians, and humans in general, are flawed. Strong character should be an essential attribute in a leader, but when given a choice between candidates who are flawed, perhaps voters should choose the candidate who aligns more closely with their ideals for America. They might also want to vote for a candidate who will stand up to the president when he is wrong. Tillis has proven he is not that person.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
