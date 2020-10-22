Thursday's letters

Mitch the Grinch doesn’t care if he ruins more than Christmas for millions of Americans.

Denise Baker

Greensboro

A voting plan

In this election season, it is important to plan your vote. I have taken the time to do that this year, and it has paid off.

My elderly father wanted to vote by absentee ballot and was able to do so, with great care to properly complete the back of the envelope with witness name, address and signature.

Thanks to the directions that came with the ballot, we were able to track the ballot through www.NCSBE.gov and see that it arrived at the Board of Elections and was complete.

Thanks to the Guilford County website's early voting page, my husband and I were able to look at the early voting sites' statistics to see how many people have voted at the different early voting sites on previous days. We used that information to choose a less busy site to cast our votes. We were able to avoid the lines (www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/absentee-voting-information/early-voting-one-stop-voting).