Thursday's letters

Disappointed
Mr. Cal Cunningham:
Although I am addressing this letter to you, I am sending it to the Greensboro News & Record, sensing that there are other Democrats out there who feel as I do, which is extremely disappointed in you. I have been a lifelong Democrat and strongly supported your candidacy for Senate against Sen. Thom Tillis.
Now I’m not so sure which of you is worse.
Your recent behavior is disgusting. You are an embarrassment to your wife and children and the many people who would be voting for you because we all thought you were above the kinds of actions we have criticized in your opponents.
At a time like this, when so many Democrats are trying to take the higher road to winning votes, how dare you stoop to showing us that you are no better than or different from all the other male politicians who let their sense of power take them to the lowest possible levels — politicians who think with their hormones instead of their brains.
North Carolina had a shot at going Democratic. We were all counting on you and instead we are left choosing between two evils. It’s same old, same old.
Catherine Billingsley
Greensboro
Cunningham's flub
Cal Cunningham’s indiscretion is clearly a flub.
I expect Republicans and Cunningham's opponent, Thom Tillis, who has maintained a blind eye toward President Trump’s behavior, will pounce on this. This is hypocritical and an effort to distract from vital issues, which is their standard operating response — as is fear mongering.
Those who voted for Trump, with his history of philandering and lying, were obviously not dismayed by his lifelong pattern of behavior.
Tillis also steadfastly supported Trump’s distortions, misinformation and outright lies about COVID-19 to the detriment of the lives of North Carolinians and the nation as a whole. In addition, Tillis supported the cover-up in the impeachment process despite what the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed was the Trump administration’s involvement in the interference by Russia.
Furthermore, Tillis has taken large campaign sums from the health care industries while working to provide financial benefits for them but not promoting actions that would assist North Carolinians with health care struggles, especially after so many lost their insurance due to COVID’s impact on the economy.
So, despite Cunningham’s indiscretion, his goals are to work on the issues that would benefit the welfare of North Carolinians, which still makes him the best choice hands down.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
Joyride
President Trump slighted the more than 210,000 American COVID victims and their mourning loved ones with his obscene, unhinged joyride around Walter Reed, narcissistic grandstanding, including his unmasking on the White House balcony, and his declaration that COVID is nothing to be afraid of!
Unprincipled, callous, shallow, self-serving, ignorant beyond belief, infantile and obstinate once again.
The president had earlier stated that he had learned about COVID. Learned what?
He endangered his security force by insisting on the joyride, unable to see beyond his own image, as always.
The rest of us don't have access to daily, rapid COVID tests, being helicoptered to a top medical facility and receiving around-the-clock care and experimental medications. Knowingly flouting science-based infection control practices is borderline criminal. Trump is potentially sickening those around him who could potentially be passing it on and on, many times over, to people nowhere near him and without the resources he has.
And he continues to instruct defying safety precautions (based on his medical and scientific credentials?). He is an affront to the American people. There is no medication to imbue values.
This dictatorial lunatic cannot be given control of our country any longer.
Catherine Holt
Greensboro
Not the flu
Trump likened COVID to the flu. How wrong he is again.
A study from the CDC Weekly Morbidity and Morality Report shows how COVID can result in Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome that, in the study, led to the deaths of three people and sent several to the ICU weeks after their initial COVID infection.
We have a president spreading so much misinformation that Facebook and Twitter have to delete his posts.
Greg Clark
Greensboro
What he really said
Reading the N&R letters page each day has made me aware that many of the authors are painfully misinformed as to things the president has actually said. Permit me to clarify some of the misquotes.
President Trump never called the coronavirus a hoax. He said the attempt to politicize it was the Democrats' latest hoax.
The president never said that all immigrants are animals. He said that MS-13 gang members were animals.
The president never suggested that anyone inject disinfectant or drink Clorox. He asked the doctors if some type of injectable disinfectant might be a good treatment for COVID-19.
The list of such misquotes is far too long to cover in this limited space, so I’ll just finish with the most oft repeated one: The president never said that Nazis and white supremacists were good people. He said: “Before the Nazis and white nationalists showed up, and they are horrible people and must be condemned, there were other groups there protesting for and against the removal of the statue. And there were good people on both sides.”
What the president actually says and what the media claim he says are very often two entirely different things.
Dick Bostick
High Point
