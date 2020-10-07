Thursday's letters

Disappointed

Mr. Cal Cunningham:

Although I am addressing this letter to you, I am sending it to the Greensboro News & Record, sensing that there are other Democrats out there who feel as I do, which is extremely disappointed in you. I have been a lifelong Democrat and strongly supported your candidacy for Senate against Sen. Thom Tillis.

Now I’m not so sure which of you is worse.

Your recent behavior is disgusting. You are an embarrassment to your wife and children and the many people who would be voting for you because we all thought you were above the kinds of actions we have criticized in your opponents.

At a time like this, when so many Democrats are trying to take the higher road to winning votes, how dare you stoop to showing us that you are no better than or different from all the other male politicians who let their sense of power take them to the lowest possible levels — politicians who think with their hormones instead of their brains.

North Carolina had a shot at going Democratic. We were all counting on you and instead we are left choosing between two evils. It’s same old, same old.

Catherine Billingsley