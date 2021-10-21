Thursday's letters

Tanger’s rules

I join with Sunday contributor Wayne Journell (“Tanger Center should enforce its own rules,” Ideas, Oct. 17), other letter writers to this newspaper and all people who support public safety in urging the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entering that beautiful venue for Broadway performances.

That process went smoothly when we saw Rhiannon Giddens there. Sadly, we sold our tickets to “Wicked” rather than face the risks involved with so many people congregating in close proximity, absent vaccine/negative test requirements.

Health and well-being need to be our community’s highest priorities. Our city leaders who invested our city funds into the center’s construction need to join us in demanding change.

Spoma Jovanovic

Greensboro

