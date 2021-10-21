Thursday's letters

Tanger’s rules
I join with Sunday contributor Wayne Journell (“Tanger Center should enforce its own rules,” Ideas, Oct. 17), other letter writers to this newspaper and all people who support public safety in urging the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entering that beautiful venue for Broadway performances.
That process went smoothly when we saw Rhiannon Giddens there. Sadly, we sold our tickets to “Wicked” rather than face the risks involved with so many people congregating in close proximity, absent vaccine/negative test requirements.
Health and well-being need to be our community’s highest priorities. Our city leaders who invested our city funds into the center’s construction need to join us in demanding change.
Spoma Jovanovic
Greensboro
Patience tested
The News & Record printed a letter I wrote Jan. 8 about the frustration of trying to get an appointment for my first shot of the flu vaccine. To quote Yogi Berra, “It’s deja vu all over again.” I was recently informed through contact tracing that I had been in proximity to a person who may have COVID-19 exposure. To assess my situation, I sought to get a “fast test” that would indicate how seriously I needed to take this event.
Over an hour or more’s time, I went online and contacted websites of two major drug store chains, the Guilford County Health Department, Cone Health and several local private urgent care facilities. None of them were providing a timely test (within four days). The solution I finally found was purchasing at a drug store a “self-test kit.”
Thankfully, the result was negative. I am concerned that in the upcoming holiday season, timely testing will not be available to the general public. Though not a “glamorous” aspect of public health, this would seem to be important.
Richard Ponting
Browns Summit
A diverse failure
Diversity: difference or unlikeness.
Do we want to live in an “identocracy” or a meritocracy?
Joe Biden promised an administration that “looks like America” (not the “best of America”). Biden also promised unity. When differences among people are amplified and emphasized, unity suffers. Sometimes quality is in direct conflict with diversity.
Should the overriding criteria for personnel be diversity? Maybe intelligence, competency or talent is more important. Diversity for diversity’s sake is wonderful where there is no practical tradeoff.
Democrats seek diversity only in race, skin color, sex or sexuality, blacklisting diversity in thought, opinion or perspective.
What if we used diversity as a criterion for other choices in life? How about your personal relationships?
Would you choose your surgeon based on his or her skin color, sex or sexuality? Your mechanic, plumber or electrician? Your partner?
Should coaches choose the most diverse or the best players? Do we want a military that is diverse or one that is unified and powerful? Would you want to see someone’s picture or their credentials? Isn’t quality more important?
This should be true in government as well. Otherwise, incompetents like Buttigeig, Mayorkas, Harris, Austin, Haaland, Becerra, Stone-Manning, Yellen, Cardona, Regan and Young are chosen.
How’s that working, America?
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
We manage forests
Canada’s forest products sector and its workers strongly believe that we have a shared responsibility to protect our environment and fight climate change.
Despite this, an item recently appearing in your publication, “It’s time to talk about toilet paper” (Earth Talk, Oct. 17), misrepresents how Canada’s forests are managed and how toilet paper is made.
In Canada, trees are sustainably harvested to make low-carbon building materials like lumber. Leftover wood chips, bark and sawdust go into other products like toilet paper, sanitary products, biofuels and other low-carbon biomaterials. This represents our “Made in Canada” commitment to reducing waste by getting value from every part of the tree.
In Canada, sustainable forest management is the law. We harvest less than 0.5% of available timber per year, incorporate local values, consider biodiversity needs and plant upwards of 600 million seedlings every year to keep our forests as forests forever.
Canada’s approach to sustainable forest management will always be about balance, local input and creating environmental, social and economic benefits for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.
Derek Nighbor
Victoria, British Columbia
The writer is president and CEO, Forest Products Association
of Canada.