Thursday's letters

Power of the purse
A June 10 vote can turn over more control of our Guilford County Schools education dollars to the superintendent.
Out for a 30-day “public review” before a June 10 GCS board vote (since the May 11 meeting):
1. Increase the amount from $150,000 to $350,000 the superintendent can spend without board approval for contracted services.
2. Increase the amount superintendent can spend from $300,000 to $500,000 without board approval for construction or repair.
3. Allow the superintendent to spend funds for services, equipment, materials and supplies up to $350,000 without additional board approval as long as the purchase is within remaining funds for the current fiscal year.
You may have to reread the above in order to understand the gravity. The GCS board is voting to give the superintendent carte blanche over our education dollars.
“Public review”? “Private review” is closer to the truth. Very few citizens know about it. Hasn’t been on TV. School board meetings are closed to in-person audiences, so there’s no way to communicate with the board except through unanswered emails.
Where are the checks and balances? What’s the point of even having an elected school board?
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Statehood for D.C.
When my son (Malcolm Kenton) became a resident of Washington, D.C., eight years ago, I became more aware of the long struggle of D.C. residents to gain representation in the U.S. Congress.
While many problems we face do not lend themselves to easy fixes, the disenfranchisement of 700,000 residents of Washington is one injustice that can be easily put right. The U.S. Congress can grant the District of Columbia statehood so that the U.S. citizens who live there can have what the rest of us take for granted: representation in our federal government.
“Taxation without representation!” was the rallying cry of the American Revolution, and it is outrageous that we still have U.S. citizens who pay taxes but have only one representative in Congress — with limited voting privileges. D.C. statehood has enjoyed strong bipartisan support over the years, going back to President Eisenhower in 1954 and President Nixon in 1969 to North Carolina Sen. Jim Broyhill in 1978.
As he closes out his career of public service, Sen. Richard Burr has a unique opportunity to add his name to the list of elected officials from both political parties who will vote to put an end to this American disgrace.
Molly Mullin
Greensboro
On anti-racism
Definitions of anti-racism: “action against racial hatred, bias, systemic racism, and the oppression of specific groups. Anti-racism is usually structured around conscious efforts and deliberate actions to provide equal opportunities for all people on an individual and systemic level” (“Being Antiracist,” Oct. 1, 2019); “deliberate actions” of the type decried by a recent letter writer (“Race-obsessed,” June 8).
The Rev. Martin Luther King’s message was: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” He would love the fact that businesses and athletes are participating in the peaceful backing of equal rights. Peaceful protests, not the “Kumbaya” moments espoused by the letter writer, are how change is achieved.
Neither antifa, nor the liberal left, nor grade school tour groups stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Only the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others were responsible for the death and destruction during that attempt to overthrow a constitutionally legal election at the behest of Donald Trump. The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have determined that white supremacists are the greatest threat to national security.
“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist” (Charles Baudelaire).