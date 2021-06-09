Thursday's letters

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Statehood for D.C.

When my son (Malcolm Kenton) became a resident of Washington, D.C., eight years ago, I became more aware of the long struggle of D.C. residents to gain representation in the U.S. Congress.

While many problems we face do not lend themselves to easy fixes, the disenfranchisement of 700,000 residents of Washington is one injustice that can be easily put right. The U.S. Congress can grant the District of Columbia statehood so that the U.S. citizens who live there can have what the rest of us take for granted: representation in our federal government.

“Taxation without representation!” was the rallying cry of the American Revolution, and it is outrageous that we still have U.S. citizens who pay taxes but have only one representative in Congress — with limited voting privileges. D.C. statehood has enjoyed strong bipartisan support over the years, going back to President Eisenhower in 1954 and President Nixon in 1969 to North Carolina Sen. Jim Broyhill in 1978.