Thursday's letters

Officer-heroes
All Americans should watch or listen to the opening session of the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. (Transcripts and second-hand accounts will miss the important, poignant moments as the events were related.)
For one thing, your faith in and respect for the police profession will be restored. Too often, our news contains stories about the bad guys on the forces. The four policemen who testified about their experiences defending the Capitol and protecting the lawmakers and Capitol staff from harm are good guys, heroes even!
Another reason to watch and listen is to restore your faith in America and what America should be. For years we’ve suffered as lies and misinformation have divided the country and created great enmity between various factions. In their testimony, these officer-heroes tell us what it really means to them to be Americans and defenders of the Constitution.
Caution: The Jan. 6 video clips shown contain violence and the foul language of domestic terrorists as they wreak havoc and assault the police. Yes, “domestic terrorists.” One of the officers cited the official definition of “terrorists” to make clear that this was not a “normal tourist visit,” as some legislators claim.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
A familiar scene
Well. We are seeing history repeated in Afghanistan.
As with Vietnam, a long war we have grossly and grotesquely mismanaged apparently will end with a tripartite “deal.” Just as the United States, South Vietnam and North Vietnam concluded that war by agreement, the United States, Afghan government and criminal Taliban will conclude the current war by agreement.
Then, just as North Vietnam turned on and devoured South Vietnam, murderous Taliban despots will destroy Afghanistan’s government and rule Afghanistan by terror, removing all vestiges of Western civilization and progress.
American deaths in Afghanistan will have been in vain.
These consequences are due to fighting a war without a will to win, without a will to kill.
In 2001, the United States should have dropped four tactical nuclear weapons on Afghanistan or wherever the Taliban was located: one for each World Trade Center Twin Tower in New York City; one for the Pentagon; and one for the hijacked jetliner brought down in Pennsylvania by its ever so selfless, brave passengers.
And before attacking the Taliban in 2001, we should have asked Israel how to win a war: It knows well how to do so.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
A sequel
Regarding the letter “Turn it off” (July 25):
“Turn it off,” part two:
Please turn off the faucet that feeds news about Joe Biden and the Democrats.
I’m so sick of their lies and BS that I don’t even open any stories with headlines that have his name in the title.
Please ignore him, his supporters and CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS, none of which are newsworthy.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Eyes wide shut
Our current ethos seems to be based on the old Beatles lyric, “Living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see.”
While a wildfire, so huge that it creates its own weather patterns, rages in Oregon, two Oregonians reportedly claim it was caused by environmentalists and marijuana growers, not global warming.
Glaciers melt, the oceans warm and rise, storms become more frequent and violent, yet far too many Americans buy the idea that global warming is a hoax.
The Jan. 6 insurrection, which we witnessed over and again on TV, is now portrayed by many as a “peaceful protest,” with rioters “welcomed and allowed entrance” by police, despite video showing police being brutally beaten.
The rioters were drawn to the Capitol by a belief that the election was stolen, a belief that persists despite myriad court cases, recounts and audits proving otherwise.
Republicans find it advantageous to indulge these denials of realities as well as the QAnon nonsense. But reality doesn’t yield to convenience or blindness.
All of these existential threats will only continue to grow worse until we take our collective heads out of the sand.
William Appel
Creedmoor
The writer retired as a colonel in the U.S. Marines Reserve.