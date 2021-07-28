Thursday's letters

Officer-heroes

All Americans should watch or listen to the opening session of the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. (Transcripts and second-hand accounts will miss the important, poignant moments as the events were related.)

For one thing, your faith in and respect for the police profession will be restored. Too often, our news contains stories about the bad guys on the forces. The four policemen who testified about their experiences defending the Capitol and protecting the lawmakers and Capitol staff from harm are good guys, heroes even!

Another reason to watch and listen is to restore your faith in America and what America should be. For years we’ve suffered as lies and misinformation have divided the country and created great enmity between various factions. In their testimony, these officer-heroes tell us what it really means to them to be Americans and defenders of the Constitution.

Caution: The Jan. 6 video clips shown contain violence and the foul language of domestic terrorists as they wreak havoc and assault the police. Yes, “domestic terrorists.” One of the officers cited the official definition of “terrorists” to make clear that this was not a “normal tourist visit,” as some legislators claim.

Kim Carlyle