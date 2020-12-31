Thursday's letters

Where are the investigators, the prosecutors and the hammer of justice?

Michael Gaspeny

Greensboro

1968, 2020

I never thought there could be a year as complicated and confusing as 1968. But this year, 2020, has equaled or surpassed it.

The year 1968 began with the Tet Offensive, Jan. 30-31, which took the most lives of America's young men in one day. Then on April 4, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, then presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy was killed.

The war was guided by politics. There were many protests; our country was coming apart. An historian quoted of 1968, "it saw more history than it could digest."

Only God knows how many lives the virus war will take. But we should cooperate with scientists and nurses. Too many people are either not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly. The older of us remember when we didn't like being told to use a seat belt, but look at how many lives it has saved. Now it is second nature to buckle up.