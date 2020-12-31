Thursday's letters

A difference of opinion
So many people have said terrible things about President Trump (and he has gotten grouchy and said lots of things he shouldn’t).
Bill Shore (“Country sense,” letter, Dec. 29) called the wrong person a slug. The career politician with a big smile and polish, who has weaseled his way into being president, is the proper slug.
Donald Trump never claimed to be a politician but he’s been a very competent achiever, even brokering peace in parts of the Middle East. When he brought our soldiers away from years-old battles he really proved his mettle.
Say what you will, but a man who allows all religious freedom of expression and values human life, being against abortion, should be a keeper!
Carol M. Pulliam
Kernersville
Sabotage
If I infiltrated the U.S. Department of Treasury and threw a wrench into a currency-printing machine, I’d be behind bars.
If I cut through a fence at a U.S. Air Force base and damaged a jet, I’d never fly again.
Then, how can it be that U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy still breathes the sweet air of freedom? Right before our eyes, he labored to sabotage the presidential election. His disruptions helped to slow the pandemic-swollen holiday mail. Against the needs of the American people, DeJoy has served his master President Trump, predatory Republicans and his own financial interests. He has betrayed the nation.
Where are the investigators, the prosecutors and the hammer of justice?
Michael Gaspeny
Greensboro
1968, 2020
I never thought there could be a year as complicated and confusing as 1968. But this year, 2020, has equaled or surpassed it.
The year 1968 began with the Tet Offensive, Jan. 30-31, which took the most lives of America's young men in one day. Then on April 4, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, then presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy was killed.
The war was guided by politics. There were many protests; our country was coming apart. An historian quoted of 1968, "it saw more history than it could digest."
Only God knows how many lives the virus war will take. But we should cooperate with scientists and nurses. Too many people are either not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly. The older of us remember when we didn't like being told to use a seat belt, but look at how many lives it has saved. Now it is second nature to buckle up.
If we could all cooperate, it would help take some of the load off the nurses. Then, unlike the war in Vietnam, we could win this war much sooner. After all, if you don't have your health, what have you got?
Leroy Seawell
Greensboro
Cruelty beyond belief
It is cruelty and nastiness beyond belief that President Trump began the holidays by not signing the relief for coronavirus and federal spending bill Congress presented him before Christmas. Millions of people that urgently needed relief went into the holidays unsure that help was on the way and federal and state employees wondered if they would ultimately end up furloughed.
All this so that this so-called president could remain in the news throughout the holidays and flaunt his waning power.
Never forget that this same poor excuse for a man also separated children from parents seeking asylum in a massive federally sponsored kidnapping scheme.
Or that he paid off Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair when Melania Trump had just given birth to his son.
Or that he mocked a disabled reporter, made p****-grabbing a household term to be freely bandied about, failed to present his taxes and violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution.
Good riddance to a cruel, greedy, hellish president. Never forget! And finally never forget his Republican enablers who allowed these abuses to continue for four years with no consequences. Especially remember this next time you vote.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
Better times
With the advent of a new year, I look forward to better times.
In recent years we’ve experienced a spiritual dead zone. The heart of our Abrahamic faiths rests in loving your neighbor as yourself, yet many in leadership positions have placed power for a few over the interests of the many. Whatever your take is on taxes, abortion, small vs. large government, health care, immigration, Black Lives Matter, defunding, etc., we can’t deny the fact that we’ve become more divided and often see the other person as an enemy.
My hope is that young people have gained an understanding of what they don’t want. We all come from the same spiritual source and are inherently worthy beings. Caring for all rather than hyping divisions should be our vision. I’m not advocating for outright socialism, but for laws and policies that allow everyone to dream of and possibly achieve a better future.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown