Thursday's letters

This explains his legal move to order the RNC to stop using his name for fundraising. The greedy grifter wants every penny from his cult followers to come to him, his businesses and his children.

How badly do they need to be deceived before they wake up to the reality that Trump doesn’t care about them; he just needs and uses them as a mark.

Ask yourself why Trump and his wife Melania didn’t tell the American public that they got vaccinated for the COVID virus in January. It’s because they do not care about anybody but themselves. This applies to your badly needed relief check, soon to be approved unanimously by people who care about us ordinary people, our president, and the Democrats in the House and Senate.

Lisa Fullington

Greensboro

A disgrace

Why is Congressman Madison Cawthorn allowed to remain in office?

He helped incite the Jan. 6 riot. Cawthorn is guilty of sedition and should be jailed.

Or at the very least he should be removed from office and barred from holding any public office. He is a disgrace to the state and a disgrace to the nation.