Thursday's letters

Forgive? Move on?
A recent letter to the editor called on everyone to move beyond the past in dealing with racism, and into a future of forgiveness, love, prayer and peace.
When will white people “forgive” Black people for the color of their skin? When will white people “love” their Black neighbors as themselves? When will white people “move on” from the racist attitudes of the past and present and move into a bigotry-free future?
Make no mistake, “redlining” is in the past, but systemic, racist housing discrimination still exists in many forms, not least in Section 8 housing rules. The brutal slave patrols are in the past, but racist police brutality exists today, as we see too often in the news. Poll taxes are in the past, but racist voter suppression is alive and well via gerrymandering and other tactics, as judges have affirmed.
Reconciliation and forgiveness must include repair and recompense. When white Americans accept the fact that systemic racism exists and work to change it — then we can move on.
As part of moving on, folks could connect with America Can We Talk, a safe, nonjudgmental place to discuss racism. Contact americacanwetalk400@gmail.com.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Rush to judgment
I’m writing in response to a letter on March 10 (“Rush’s biggest hits”).
Having been a listener to the “Rush Limbaugh Show” from its beginning, I must point out to this gentleman that Rush was a satirical comedian who kept us informed of what was happening in America and translated it into an explanation that his listeners could relate to and better understand.
Where’s the letter writer’s sense of humor and understanding of the layman’s interpretation that Rush provided? Doesn’t the letter writer wonder why so many faithful listeners tuned in to Rush every day for more than 30 years?
So you need to suck it up, Buttercup. ... Rush was right!
Virginia Bunton
Greensboro
Trump’s easy mark
It is no coincidence that the former president’s PAC is so aggressively pursuing his followers for money; he smells the $1,400 relief checks coming to Americans and their families.
Through his PAC, he needs his devoted followers, soon to be flush with relief checks, to send their desperately needed money to him.
Trump will use your money to pay for salaries for himself and his family and for their businesses. Trump preys shamelessly on his poorer, less-informed supporters; hey, it’s easy money.
This explains his legal move to order the RNC to stop using his name for fundraising. The greedy grifter wants every penny from his cult followers to come to him, his businesses and his children.
How badly do they need to be deceived before they wake up to the reality that Trump doesn’t care about them; he just needs and uses them as a mark.
Ask yourself why Trump and his wife Melania didn’t tell the American public that they got vaccinated for the COVID virus in January. It’s because they do not care about anybody but themselves. This applies to your badly needed relief check, soon to be approved unanimously by people who care about us ordinary people, our president, and the Democrats in the House and Senate.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
A disgrace
Why is Congressman Madison Cawthorn allowed to remain in office?
He helped incite the Jan. 6 riot. Cawthorn is guilty of sedition and should be jailed.
Or at the very least he should be removed from office and barred from holding any public office. He is a disgrace to the state and a disgrace to the nation.
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
Support public health legislation
After a year of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 22 million people have lost their jobs, and the response from Washington has been ineffective in fully addressing this issue.
Currently, even in the midst of a devastating pandemic, only 3% of the trillions spent on health care in the U.S. is designated for public health efforts. It is clearer than ever that this amount is stunningly inadequate to build an effective public health system. The pandemic has exposed the lack of a robust front line of community health workers in this country that are crucial to a strong health care system.
The Health Force, Resilience Force and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act is the most comprehensive action plan to combat the current situation that America is facing. By recruiting and training community health workers, this bill will be fighting unemployment across the country, while also strengthening the public health system and COVID-19 response. Community health workers are crucial to vaccine rollout efforts.
Please join members of Partners In Health Engage in calling on Sens. Burr and Tillis to co-sponsor this crucial bill that would lower unemployment, increase COVID-19 vaccine distribution and improve public health infrastructure across the country.