Thursday's letters

Jerry Weston

Greensboro

The science?

Last week I went to a state basketball playoff game at a Greensboro high school. When I went in to buy a ticket, I was told that their card reader was not working — that I’d have to buy a ticket outside. I asked if I could pay with cash; I was told I could not. I asked why. They said it was because of COVID.

I finally managed to buy a ticket through the scan system they were using, and went in. It was about 10 minutes from tip-off, so I went to the concession stand. I bought some popcorn and I paid for it, by, yep, you guessed it, cash!

So if I am reading this correctly, because of COVID, cash is too dirty or contaminated or germ-ridden for the people selling tickets to deal with, but it poses no harm to the customer or the school employees if you are exchanging it with the people preparing and handling food.

I guess this is what they mean by following the science?

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Sloppy students