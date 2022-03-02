Thursday's letters

Weak
I voted for Biden. I am disappointed. Biden reflects 50 years as a career politician. Experience works against him.
He cannot control his mouth. His remarks are weak. He is too eager to talk at length using inexact language. He’s a back-slapper. He makes speeches but does not lead and promises what he cannot produce. This is a failure to face reality.
He thinks he can accomplish if the Republicans will compromise. He strays from message, confuses. He has had only four news conferences. His staff does not trust him to answer questions.
His withdrawal from Afghanistan, favored by a majority, was a disaster. Give half of Afghanistan’s frozen assets to survivors of 9/11? This is tone-deaf.
He faces enormous problems — Trump’s base, record inflation, COVID, immigration, school disruptions, voting rights, an abortion fight, supply chain interruptions. He ignores climate change.
He said he would impose “limited sanctions on Luhansk and Donetsk but not directly on Russia or its leaders” if a “minor incursion” occurred. Staff tried to clarify. What is a “minor incursion”?
Russia has now actually invaded Ukraine. He has sanctioned Putin. Where are sanctions on Belarus? Biden continues to talk and promise. I wait to see.
Jerry Weston
Greensboro
The science?
Last week I went to a state basketball playoff game at a Greensboro high school. When I went in to buy a ticket, I was told that their card reader was not working — that I’d have to buy a ticket outside. I asked if I could pay with cash; I was told I could not. I asked why. They said it was because of COVID.
I finally managed to buy a ticket through the scan system they were using, and went in. It was about 10 minutes from tip-off, so I went to the concession stand. I bought some popcorn and I paid for it, by, yep, you guessed it, cash!
So if I am reading this correctly, because of COVID, cash is too dirty or contaminated or germ-ridden for the people selling tickets to deal with, but it poses no harm to the customer or the school employees if you are exchanging it with the people preparing and handling food.
I guess this is what they mean by following the science?
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Sloppy students
I’m reaching out because I’m concerned with the amount of trash around the UNCG dorms on Gate City Boulevard. I’m an alumna and homeowner in this area, and I’m absolutely floored by how students are behaving.
Every single day I walk past parked cars whose passengers have set their trash out for someone else to deal with. Within 20 steps of trash cans. The litter most often consists of wrappers and containers from food establishments on campus and nearby fast-food restaurants. The area around the buildings themselves is filthy with bottles, masks, fast-food trash, etc. The same goes for the parking lot.
There are UNCG police cameras pointing directly at these spaces, so it wouldn’t be hard to give fines for this offense. I think it’s pertinent that this littering be addressed; otherwise this lifestyle will continue into adulthood. There are also wild animals that are drawn more into these spaces because of the trash.
I’m attaching a photo of tonight’s dump, fresh from Salsarita’s in the Elliott University Center. I know because I took the receipt out of the bag.
Please address this, UNCG. This is an area that could be improved on.
Rosie Butchart
Greensboro
Pumped up
We are all feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices have risen dramatically over the last 13 months. The U.S. has gone from energy independent to begging the Saudis to pump more crude oil and importing oil from, yes, Russia.
The increased cost of fuel affects every aspect of our economy from the price of groceries to the cost heating our homes. So how did we reach this point? For starters, the Biden policies are the direct cause of this crisis. On day one of his administration, with the stroke of a pen, he cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline (which also cost thousands of well-paying jobs).
He has declared war on American energy and reversed almost all of Trump’s pro-drilling policies. Biden has stopped drilling on thousands of prime oil fields in Alaska and other federal lands and waters. Thank goodness for Sen. Joe Manchin, who has dealt a death blow to Build Back Better plan which, if passed, would have, no doubt, led to higher energy costs and new and costly regulations.
If you, citizens, are fed up with the Climatistas and their phony narrative, please vote GOP in 2022.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro