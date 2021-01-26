Thursday's letters

Respect our views

Leonard Pitts’ column, “No way for decent people to ‘unite’ with racism, anti-Semitism or homophobia” (Jan. 25), is true as a statement of morality.

Where he goes wrong is in assuming that all conservative Christians are racists, anti-Semites and homophobes. The vast majority of us are not those things and stand against them. This kind of name-calling is a plague of both the right and the left.

We will never find middle ground on issues such as abortion, the family and sexuality. But we can learn to respect one another and, as President Biden said, listen to each other.

All we ask is that people on the left respect religious liberty and freedom of speech. We believe in the historic biblical view of gender, human life, the family and sexuality. We believe that Jesus Christ is the answer to all our problems. We will respect your right to disagree, but please respect us by not condemning us or canceling us because of our religious convictions.

My prayer is that Christians will be able to freely speak and act in ways consistent with historic morality and the teachings of the Scriptures. I ask that the media, educational institutions, corporations, Hollywood and governments give us this American right.