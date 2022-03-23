Thursday's letters

HB 2 fallout lingers

The fallout from HB 2 was not just “fast and furious,” as Allen Johnson states in his column (March 20). Fallout lingers from 2016’s bathroom bill.

California still does not allow state funds to be spent in North Carolina.

Last week California State Polytechnic University at Pomona participated in the National Collegiate Landscaping Competition at N.C. State University. Team members could not fly into or stay in North Carolina, so they flew into D.C., rented vans and drove to South Hill, Va., where they spent nights and commuted daily to Raleigh. Fortunately, the competition’s sponsors provided meals or they would not have been able to eat during the long days of competition before returning to their Virginia hotel.

In spite of the obstacles created by this “malodorous” bill, the Cal Poly Pomona students placed second nationally in landscape installation and performed admirably in other areas of competition. Other teams expressed admiration that they had come so far, but more particularly that they were committed enough to jump through the necessary hoops to avoid spending money in North Carolina.

If “Republicans have learned nothing from HB2,” this is a small reminding example. It’s not just the likes of Boom Supersonic, Toyota and Apple you risk.

Betsy Fox

Greensboro

Hide class rank?

Regarding the front-page story “Families say class rankings harmful” (March 19), which notes that some families are lobbying Wake County and state officials to stop listing class rank on high school transcripts.

So, why are parents concerned about acknowledging class rank?

Let’s start with the math: These numbers document your performance individually and collectively among your class after four years of preparing to graduate. But wait, with inflation everywhere today, what about grade inflation? Yes, it’s in high schools, too. While 38.9% of U.S. students received an A in 1998, the percentage grew to 47% in 2016. And those gains came from B students moving into A territory.

Having both grade achievement and how students rank within their peer graduating class reduces the effect of artificially higher grade achievement, leveling the playing field.

It’s the fair thing to do, so no, Wake parents, your standout students applying to highly selective schools should be judged in a manner consistent across the applicant pool for each school.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

Heed the faculty

Because UNCG meets so many needs in our community, we should all be concerned by the March 13’s op-ed detailing low morale and unresponsive governance at UNCG.

Recently, it was Guilford College in crisis. For years, college administrators told faculty and staff: “Trust us. We know how to run the college (without your input).” The result were large operating deficits and maxed-out credit. Hired to resolve the financial mess, an interim president cut essential programs and terminated faculty and staff.

Instigated by colleagues and an alarmed alumni, along with many, local supporters, urged the college’s trustees to choose a collaborative approach. To its credit, the board listened. Over the past year, the college has raised nearly $6.7 million, hired new administrators and reinstituted shared governance. Once again, staff, faculty, administrators and students are working together to strengthen the college’s financial health.

Higher education faces many challenges. By itself, shared governance won’t resolve these obstacles. Yet, by combining diverse perspectives, it can produce better decisions while reengaging key constituencies to address these challenges.

Let’s heed these faculty concerns and encourage the university to learn from the experiences of its neighbor. We all benefit from a strong and vital UNCG.

Bob Williams

Greensboro