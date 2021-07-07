Thursday's letters

No forgetting
Six months ago an armed insurrection took place in the United States. This attempted coup was thwarted by a very thin line of men and women — many of color — who didn’t run, didn’t give up and believed enough in America to hold their posts.
Our nation owes an unending debt of gratitude to these men and women; they did their jobs while others ran.
We owe it to our democracy and to our children to complete the mission to bring the cowards and traitors who incited the bloodshed and mayhem to justice.
There can be no forgetting. There can be no forgiveness. There can be no “moving on” while those who chose to betray our nation still walk unpunished.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Can we talk?
I thank Nancy Costello for her excellent article on our “Declining civil discourse” (Ideas, July 4), the reasons for the current increasing decline and the importance of doing what we can to encourage and restore it.
I would like to mention a project called Braver Angels, which has been established to do that very thing. This is a national effort with a growing number of local spin-offs.
They have workshops, trainings, debates, red/blue pair discussions, songwriting, documentaries and other events and activities. They develop local alliances. Most recently they went to Washington to talk with members of Congress. I am impressed with the increasing range and depth of what they do to enable and promote discourse between people with opposing opinions — especially important in these times.
Becoming a member is free (although donations are welcome) and they can be reached at https://braverangels.org. There is an affiliate in the Triangle, but sadly not here in the Triad. Maybe someone will be inspired to start one!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Decry all violence
In the letter “Makes no sense” (July 6) the writer lists numerous events from Jan. 6 and repeatedly questions why there is no “bipartisan investigation.” I loathe violence, and I was greatly disheartened and angry when our U.S. Capitol building was stormed that day. It was wrong, period.
Since then however, there have been numerous investigations into what happened. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on June 24 that more than 500 arrests have been made.
If this writer and others wish for a truly bipartisan investigation, then it should address all forms of political violence. This should include the widespread violence of last year, which still continues today; people died, many others were injured and had their property destroyed. Political violence is wrong, regardless of who perpetrates it.
I recently visited the suburbs of Portland, Ore., on a business trip. When I asked various locals about visiting the downtown area, the message was consistent: “We don’t go downtown anymore; it’s not safe.” Think about that.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Double standard
The U.S. Olympic Committee has some misguided priorities when it allows physical and sexual abuse to athletes at training camps and supervised facilities to continue for quite a few years despite warnings, yet it removes an athlete for using marijuana despite it being legal where she lives.
Dan Donovan
Greensboro
A better way
The shortcomings of the current system of electing the president stem from state “winner-take-all” laws that award all of a state’s electoral votes to the candidate receiving the most popular votes in each state. (Only Nebraska and Maine do not follow this model.)
Because of these state winner-take-all laws, presidential candidates ignore voters in states where they are safely ahead or hopelessly behind. The general-election campaign for president ends up in only a dozen or fewer states. State winner-take-all laws have enabled five of our 45 presidents to come into office without winning the most popular votes nationwide. I would like to urge you to support the proposal to elect the president by a national popular vote in all 50 states.
When we vote for every other office, the candidate who gets the most votes wins. It should be the same for president.
Louis Pitts
Greensboro
Think first
The word from many animal shelters is that dogs and cats that were adopted during the height of the COVID pandemic are now being returned to the shelters. I urge those who adopted animals during this mainly stay-at-home time to return the companionship and love you needed at that time and keep your dog or cat.
These animals are not dispensable merchandise. If this or another pandemic occurs, consider buying a stuffed animal that you can keep or not keep as needed.
Jody Sutlive
Greensboro