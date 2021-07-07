Thursday's letters

They have workshops, trainings, debates, red/blue pair discussions, songwriting, documentaries and other events and activities. They develop local alliances. Most recently they went to Washington to talk with members of Congress. I am impressed with the increasing range and depth of what they do to enable and promote discourse between people with opposing opinions — especially important in these times.

Becoming a member is free (although donations are welcome) and they can be reached at https://braverangels.org. There is an affiliate in the Triangle, but sadly not here in the Triad. Maybe someone will be inspired to start one!

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Decry all violence

In the letter “Makes no sense” (July 6) the writer lists numerous events from Jan. 6 and repeatedly questions why there is no “bipartisan investigation.” I loathe violence, and I was greatly disheartened and angry when our U.S. Capitol building was stormed that day. It was wrong, period.

Since then however, there have been numerous investigations into what happened. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on June 24 that more than 500 arrests have been made.