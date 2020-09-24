Thursday's letters

Greg Carroll

Greensboro

GOP will kill ACA

Donald Trump and Republicans are suing to kill the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court in November.

They have been trying to take away health care from 20 million people for years. If you have had COVID-19, with or without symptoms, you now have a preexisting condition. Before the ACA, if you had to reapply for health insurance after a job loss or change, you could be denied or overcharged due to a preexisting condition.

If you like the ACA, set aside all other political priorities this year and vote for Democrats.

State Sen. Phil Berger has also been blocking Medicaid expansion for years, denying coverage to more than 350,000 people in North Carolina. Now is not the time to lose the ability to see doctors and get medicine. If you do not make enough to qualify for the ACA and you could benefit from the Medicaid expansion, vote for Democrats.

Whatever happens with the ACA in court after this election, Congress has to have the will to fix it. Trump and the current Republican majority in the Senate do not.