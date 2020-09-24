Thursday's letters

Ebola vs. COVID-19
How quickly we forget.
Republicans were highly critical of President Obama in 2014 over his response to the Ebola virus. The impact of that African virus had in the U.S.: 11 confirmed infections with only two deaths.
In case some have forgotten, here are some Republican voices at that time: Tom Cotton said Obama was “not protecting our country and our families.” Ted Cruz said Obama’s response was “fundamentally unserious.” Darrell Issa, at a House Oversight Committee meeting, said, “Any further fumbles, bumbles or missteps … can no longer be tolerated.” Mr. (at the time) Trump said, “Obama should apologize to the American people and resign.”
Please compare 6.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11 Ebola cases, and nearly 200,000 COVID deaths with only two Ebola deaths. Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser for the Obama administration, set up a pandemic infrastructure that was torn down by the Trump administration in 2018.
Where is the Republican outcry this time around? I only hear extreme silence, and I worry. You should worry, too.
Vote as if your life depends on it — it does!
Perhaps the president should act on his own words: Apologize and resign.
Greg Carroll
Greensboro
GOP will kill ACA
Donald Trump and Republicans are suing to kill the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court in November.
They have been trying to take away health care from 20 million people for years. If you have had COVID-19, with or without symptoms, you now have a preexisting condition. Before the ACA, if you had to reapply for health insurance after a job loss or change, you could be denied or overcharged due to a preexisting condition.
If you like the ACA, set aside all other political priorities this year and vote for Democrats.
State Sen. Phil Berger has also been blocking Medicaid expansion for years, denying coverage to more than 350,000 people in North Carolina. Now is not the time to lose the ability to see doctors and get medicine. If you do not make enough to qualify for the ACA and you could benefit from the Medicaid expansion, vote for Democrats.
Whatever happens with the ACA in court after this election, Congress has to have the will to fix it. Trump and the current Republican majority in the Senate do not.
No worries though; President Trump said his health care plan will be tremendous. Wait and see.
Claire Stone
Stoneville
Their own words
In February 2016, hours after Justice Scalia died, Sen. Mitch McConnell declared, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” Indeed, McConnell refused to hold hearings or a vote on President Obama’s nominee. When Donald Trump won the Electoral College even while losing the popular vote by 2.8 million, he filled the vacancy.
In 2016, Sen. Thom Tillis agreed with McConnell. Even though the election was more than eight months away, he claimed, “We are in the middle of a presidential election, and the Senate majority is giving the American people a voice to determine the direction of the Supreme Court.”
Fast forward to 2020, hours after Justice Ginsburg died and six weeks from the election, McConnell reversed himself, insisting that her replacement be chosen by the current president. Tillis followed in lockstep, no longer concerned about “giving the American people a voice.”
Thom Tillis does not have the integrity to put principle over party as a North Carolina senator.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
A woker NFL
My football team is now WOKE. Finally, the team in Washington has bent to societal pressure and will change its nickname. Obviously, a wealthy, white capitalist franchise owner named his team using a demoralizing racial slur: the “Redskins."
Teams are not often named in a way that would make their fans ashamed of, or laugh at, their nickname and mascot. Usually a nickname and mascot embodies strength, honor and courage. Not here, apparently. Since George Washington was a racist slaveowner, the “Washington” part must also be changed.
As I become more WOKE, I realize that there are many NFL franchises (and many in other pro sports) that must rename due to offensive nicknames or hurtful micro-aggressions:
Racial stereotype or cultural appropriation: Chiefs.
Adversarial to Native Americans: Cowboys.
Offensive to every other race or color: Browns.
Offensive to Mexicans: Texans.
Too Caucasian: Vikings, Cowboy, Patriots.
Too Christian: Saints.
Offensive to Little People: Giants, Titans.
Caucasian pillagers: Raiders, Buccaneers.
Painful reminder of America’s illegitimate founding: Patriots.
Exploiters of endangered animals: Eagles, Dolphins, Lions, Bengals, Jaguars, Panthers, Broncos.
Contributing to climate change: Jets, Steelers, Packers, Chargers.
Exploiters of natural resources: 49ers.
Safe for now: Bears, Cardinals, Ravens, Falcons, Colts, Rams and Seahawks.
Steve O'Connell
Greensboro
