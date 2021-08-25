Thursday's letters

Mr. Chaudhuri,

It is absurd and irresponsible for you to politicize the efforts the lieutenant governor has put forth with the F.A.C.T.S. Task Force. For you to deny that our children are being exposed to inappropriate, explicit sexual material in our schools or that the curriculum being taught is categorically victimizing and demonizing children based solely on their skin color shows that you are either a liar or have been living under a rock the past year.

What part of the F.A.C.T.S. Task Force bothers you, Mr. Chaudhuri? Please point out why it would be wrong for an elected official to actually do something that would benefit his constituents. It is quite clear that you are now worried given the overwhelming response by the public to the F.A.C.T.S. Task Force with evidence proving parents’ valid concerns.

This is not a political issue, Mr. Chaudhuri. These are children and they deserve better!

Misty Reagan

Greensboro

