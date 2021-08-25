Thursday's letters

No-win scenario
President Biden inherited a deplorable situation in Afghanistan. This mess has been brewing since 2001. Someone must stop the bloodletting. Biden is criticized for the rapid collapse of the country, which some interpreted as belittling the sacrifices our troops have made over 20 years.
It is a no-win situation that offers only choices of bad or worse. Biden made a difficult decision to protect American troops, which is more than his predecessors have done. I believe withdrawing our troops shows the president values their lives. I honor the bravery and sacrifices of our troops. I do not want to see any more injured or maimed or coming home in a coffin.
Of course the consequences are terrible for the Afghan people, but their army will not protect them. President Biden pulled the plug on a losing situation getting worse. While many people disagree with his decision at this time, I believe history will affirm it was the correct course. I think we all agree that needlessly putting our troops in harm’s way is unacceptable.
Extending their stay would be irresponsibility heaped upon folly.
James Brady
Summerfield
Don’t blame the messenger
A concerned parent’s response to N.C Sen. Jay Chaudhuri’s insults on Tuesday that were directed to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and the F.A.C.T.S. Task Force:
Mr. Chaudhuri,
It is absurd and irresponsible for you to politicize the efforts the lieutenant governor has put forth with the F.A.C.T.S. Task Force. For you to deny that our children are being exposed to inappropriate, explicit sexual material in our schools or that the curriculum being taught is categorically victimizing and demonizing children based solely on their skin color shows that you are either a liar or have been living under a rock the past year.
What part of the F.A.C.T.S. Task Force bothers you, Mr. Chaudhuri? Please point out why it would be wrong for an elected official to actually do something that would benefit his constituents. It is quite clear that you are now worried given the overwhelming response by the public to the F.A.C.T.S. Task Force with evidence proving parents’ valid concerns.
This is not a political issue, Mr. Chaudhuri. These are children and they deserve better!
Misty Reagan
Greensboro
A pretense
In North Carolina, redistricting has been more frequent than the mandated 10-year period due to court findings of illegal racial and partisan gerrymandering. The cost of that litigation was $10.79 million to taxpayers.
The redistricting committee of the N.C. General Assembly had its first meeting of this cycle on Aug. 5, a discussion of redistricting criteria on Aug. 9 and public comment on Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. (with an unexpected embedded online sign-up). Then it voted on the final criteria on Aug. 12.
Five business days.
Multiple amendments failed: use of racial data in analysis of the proposed maps to confirm compliance with the Voting Rights Act; prohibiting the packing of Black voters into districts; prioritizing criteria according to importance; clarifying use of member residences; and keeping cities and communities of interest together.
There was a pretense of transparency. Even the online information and portals are hard to find. On Aug. 18, public hearing locations were proposed. There are significantly fewer locations proposed than there were in 2011. The most important recommendation was having the public hearings after the proposed maps are drawn and posted, allowing the public to provide input about the actual maps. Listening and responding to fellow legislators and voters could prevent future litigation.
Claire Stone
Stoneville
EMP threat
We should be doing more to strengthen our power grid against electromagnetic pulse (EMP) events. These events may occur naturally, as well as by an attack from our nation’s enemies. They could destroy large parts of the infrastructure on which we rely. Some experts say they won’t, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system (like Russia has) or we could lose internet in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake
Greensboro
Defects laid bare
When Joe Biden’s mother told him that in America even he could be president, he believed her. Despite serious personal defects, he set out to prove her right. His doggedness in pursuing high office arouses admiration, even as we see his limitations. He has bluffed, lied and plagiarized his way to the presidency. It’s easy to deride back-slapping and painful smiling as minor political assets, but they are largely responsible for Joe’s ascent.
He is finally president and will, as he has hoped, be mentioned in future history texts. Unfortunately, his shortcomings can’t be completely hidden, as the Taliban and our Western allies have discovered. It is painful to watch as his defects are laid bare for all to see.
Richard Merlo Elkin